Young Dolph allegedly spotted with murder suspect Justin Johnson in old photo

A photo has circulated on social media of Young Dolph's murder suspect pictured right beside him.

An arrest warrant or a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph has been put forward by police in Tennessee.

The late rapper was 36-years-old when he was gunned down at a popular cookie shop in November, in his hometown of Memphis.

Rapper Young Dolph, 36, was fatally shot in his hometown of Memphis in November 2021. Picture: Getty

Justin Johnson was wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder, criminal attempt first degree murder, and theft of property $10-60,000.

The marshals service and the Memphis Police Department have been searching for suspects in the killing of Dolph. A $15,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

Authorities said Johnson is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has the name 'Jaiya,' tattooed on his right arm.

Johnson is avoiding capture and police have claimed he should be considered armed and dangerous.

An old photo has resurfaced, which allegedly shows Johnson beside Young Dolph.

The photo shows Dolph holding a stack of cash and enjoying himself with people surrounding him. Fans have claimed that suspect Justin Johnson is in the picture, standing directly behind the '100 Shots' rapper.

Another image uploaded to Johnson's Instagram page, @straightdroppp, has circulated on social media reportedly shows Johnson allegedly wearing a "PRE"—or Paper Route Empire (Dolph's record label)—a chain similar to Dolph's.

After the reports revealed police had identified Johnson, Rolling Stone spoke with Dolph's aunt, Rita Myers. Myers said that although the family now have a name, it doesn't bring any closure to the situation.

“There’s not any closure for us with this news, because [Johnson] is not in custody, and we still don’t have all the facts,” Myers said.

“We still feel the same. This news just made me feel worse. I thought it would make me feel better, but it didn’t.

All I know is, anyone who could walk up and take the life of another person for no reason is someone with hate in their heart, a person who has no regard for life, a person who cares about nothing.”

Young Dolph has two kids, a son Tre Tre Thornton, and a daughter Aria Ella Thornton with Mia Jaye. Picture: Instagram

“Our family has suffered a tremendous loss, because he was the glue that held our family together,” Myers said of her nephew.

“I’m still crying, day and night. We were very close. And it’s not just me, it’s the whole family. I couldn’t even say ‘Merry Christmas,’ or celebrate my birthday, or say ‘Happy New Year’ to anyone, because I don’t feel that. It’s like we lost a part of ourselves, and I can’t see an end to the suffering and hurt.”

The shooting sent shockwaves through the city of Memphis and the entertainment industry. Many celebrities have paid tribute to the rapper following his tragic passing.