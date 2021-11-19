Young Dolph's GF Mia Jaye breaks silence after rapper shot and killed in Memphis

Young Dolph's GF Mia Jaye breaks silence after rapper shot and killed in Memphis. Picture: Getty

The longtime girlfriend of late Memphis rapper Young Dolph has broken her silence on Instagram following his death

The girlfriend of late rapper Young Dolph has spoken out.

Mia Jaye, the mother of his daughter Aria and son Tre Tre, expressed her grief and loss in a series of posts on her IG Stories, which comes a day after he was murdered in a cookie store in Memphis.

Sharing a heartbreaking video of the late rapper exercising with their daughter, Mia Jaye captioned it: “Question is… How am I going to tell to my babies that daddy is never coming home? “#prayforme”.

Young Dolph's GF Mia Jaye breaks silence after rapper shot and killed in Memphis. Picture: Instagram

In another post, she declared her love for him, writing: “God give me strength…Adolph I love you with all my heart and soul.”

“Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, calls, messages… I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears, I catch a few…,” Jaye wrote.

“Nonetheless, all the genuine positive vibes, energy and prayers are welcome…because Lord knows I need them.”

Girlfriend of late Memphis rapper Young Dolph speaks out about her grief. Picture: Instagram

The Memphis rapper – whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. — was shot and killed at Makeda's Butter Cookies in his hometown of Memphis on Wednesday (Nov 17).

The cookie store owner Maurice Hill told FOX 13 News that the 36-year-old rapper walked into the store to buy cookies, then a vehicle pulled up and fired shots through the window, striking and killing him. Footage which was shared on social media showed Dolph’s camouflage coloured Lamborghini, which was parked outside of the bakery.

Rapper Young Dolph Shot & Killed In Memphis, TN. Picture: Getty

According to his cousin, Young Dolph was in town visiting an aunt who has cancer, and was also giving out Thanksgiving turkeys according to The Daily Memphian.

“This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence,” police chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis told CNN.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland released a statement on Young Dolph's death, writing: “The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it.”

Young Dolph onstage at ONE Musicfest. Picture: Getty

According to Memphis police, one man was wounded, and his injuries are non-life-threatening. Cops are currently on the scene where the gunshots rang out, which happened to be about a mile away from Young Dolph's memorial.

Two suspects were detained immediately. A third suspect was caught after a short chase.

R.I.P Young Dolph.

