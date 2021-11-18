Young Dolph dead age 36: Rapper shot and killed in shooting in Memphis

Young Dolph dead age 36: Rapper shot and killed in shooting in Memphis. Picture: Getty

Memphis rapper Young Dolph has died after being shot and killed in his hometown, while buying cookies at a store.

US Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed at a cookie shop. The up and coming rapper died after being shot while in his hometown of Memphis.

Young Dolph was 36 at the time of his passing. Memphis law enforcement sources confirmed that Young Dolph was shot and killed as he was buying cookies at Makeda's Butter Cookies in Memphis on Wednesday (Nov 17).

Young Dolph, 36, was born in Chicago but grew up in Memphis since he was a toddler. Picture: Getty

The store owner Maurice Hill told FOX 13 News that the 36-year-old rapper walked into the store to buy cookies, then a vehicle pulled up and fired shots through the window, striking him.

Footage which was shared on social media showed Dolph’s camouflage coloured Lamborghini, which was seen parked outside of the bakery.

The 'Drip Like This' rapper was filmed promoting the Makeda's Butter Cookies just last week.

Chief CJ Davis is on the scene of the shooting in the 2300 block of Airways. Please see the update below. pic.twitter.com/88vikuTOpP — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 17, 2021

Dolph's cousin, Mareno Myers, reportedly said the rapper had been in town visiting an aunt who has cancer, and was also giving out Thanksgiving turkeys according to The Daily Memphian.

“This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence,” police chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis told CNN.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland released a statement on Young Dolph's death, writing: “The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it.”

There is no information that has been made available about the suspect as of yet.

This was not the first time the rapper had been targeted by shooters.

Back in 2017, the Memphis rapper was shot several times outside of a trainer shop in Hollywood, which left him needing surgery.

Fans gather outside of Makeda's Cookies bakery after Young Dolph was shot and killed on November 17, 2021. Picture: Getty

Fans went to the store and lined up outside, taking videos of the taped-off crime scene, sharing their disbelief that Dolph has died.

Fellow celebrities, fans and Dolph's loved ones have paid tributes to him online following his death.

The rapper released his debut studio album King of Memphis in 2016, which peaked at No 49 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The album was followed up by Rich Slave, which included the single “RNB”, a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, in August 2020.

R.I.P Young Dolph.