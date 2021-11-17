How did Keyshia Cole's dad die? What was his cause of death?

How did Leon Cole die? What was his cause of death?

Keyshia Cole announced her father, Leon Cole's passing in a heartbreaking tribute post on Instagram on Monday (Nov 15).

The 'Love' singer revealed that her father passed away after being hospitalised earlier this month due to Covid-19.

Taking to the social media platform, the star shared a photo of her with Leon, and another family photo.

Alongside the touching photos, Keyshia wrote: "Unfortunately my father didn’t make it through his complications, due to covid-19"

She continued: "So here we are. He’s the entire reason my last name is COLE, The only father I knew, he did such a great job here on earth!!!!!

He made sure (Even tho he wasn’t my biological father) to keep a stable foundation and roof over all of our heads during our upbringing!!!!"

Keyshia added: "Working for @rideact for over 30 years

My child hood was filled with 40L and 52L rides along side my father!!!

I loved having a bus pass until I was 18 years old. He was a very wise man."

The star added: "Taught me and my siblings that knowledge is power!!

He was very dedicated to learning and sharing his strong thoughts and opinions on the Bible and religion, and His loving passion for Yahweh Elohim🙏🏽"

Keyshia also mentions he had "greatest example of love" to her due to his 51 years of marriage to my mother Yvonne Cole.

She also described Leon Cole as "the most loving guy [she's] ever known."