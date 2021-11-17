How did Keyshia Cole's dad die? What was his cause of death?
17 November 2021, 17:43
Keyshia Cole has paid a touching tribute to her adoptive father, Leon Cole, following his death. Here's what we know about his passing.
Keyshia Cole has lost her adoptive father, Leon Cole, just months after her mom, Frankie Lons died
The 40-year-old singer shared the news Monday (Nov 15) announcing that Leon Cole, the only father she's ever known lost his life.
Here's what we know about Leon Cole's cause of death.
-
How did Leon Cole die? What was his cause of death?
Keyshia Cole announced her father, Leon Cole's passing in a heartbreaking tribute post on Instagram on Monday (Nov 15).
The 'Love' singer revealed that her father passed away after being hospitalised earlier this month due to Covid-19.
Taking to the social media platform, the star shared a photo of her with Leon, and another family photo.
Alongside the touching photos, Keyshia wrote: "Unfortunately my father didn’t make it through his complications, due to covid-19"
She continued: "So here we are. He’s the entire reason my last name is COLE, The only father I knew, he did such a great job here on earth!!!!!
He made sure (Even tho he wasn’t my biological father) to keep a stable foundation and roof over all of our heads during our upbringing!!!!"
Keyshia added: "Working for @rideact for over 30 years
My child hood was filled with 40L and 52L rides along side my father!!!
I loved having a bus pass until I was 18 years old. He was a very wise man."
Thank you🙏🏽 https://t.co/nvAfnewvgy— Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) November 15, 2021
The star added: "Taught me and my siblings that knowledge is power!!
He was very dedicated to learning and sharing his strong thoughts and opinions on the Bible and religion, and His loving passion for Yahweh Elohim🙏🏽"
Keyshia also mentions he had "greatest example of love" to her due to his 51 years of marriage to my mother Yvonne Cole.
She also described Leon Cole as "the most loving guy [she's] ever known."
R.I.P Leon Cole.