Tupac planned to leave Death Row before his death, claims Keyshia Cole

Singer Keyshia Cole has revealed that Tupac was planning to leave Death Row Records, before he was fatally shot in Vegas.

By Tiana Williams

Keyshia Cole recently gave details on her relationship with the late legendary rapper Tupac, in a new Instagram Live session with Fat Joe.

During the live, the 38-year-old R&B singer revealed that MC Hammer had originally introduced her to Death Row Records, which is where she met 2Pac and Suge Knight.

The "Love" singer also told Fat Joe that her brother, Outlawz-affiliated rapper Nutt-So, was with her when they both visited 'Pac in Las Vegas before he was killed.

Cole also revealed that Tupac's girlfriend at the time, Kidada Jones, and Suge was also in attendance for the Tyson fight, the same night 2Pac was fatally shot.

The "I Should've Cheated" singer was also with the crew on the day 2Pac was killed. Cole repealed that Tupac told her he was leaving Death Row to sign with Quincy Jones—and wanted her to come with him.

When asked about her connection to Tupac, Cole responded “I actually did know [2Pac]”.

Tupac was fatally shot on September 7, 1996, in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

She continued “He wanted to sign me to Quincy [Jones] when he was with Kidada, Quincy's daughter, and he was gonna leave Death Row and go to sign with Quincy."

"He wanted me to go over there because he said that Death Row was not the place for kids.”

Cole began to detail the time, stating: “[I was] 15. He died when I was 16. Right when my birthday was coming around, I just remember getting earrings in the mail from Death Row Records but Suge, of course, was already in jail.”

Recounting the tragic night, Keyshia said “My mom literally came and got us from Suge's house because everybody got shot that night."

"My brother and [Pac] used to rap together in The Outlawz. We all drove to Vegas from L.A. Pac was in the car with Kidada. Suge was in they car. My brother was in they car. We was in our car. We were kids though."

She added "He just didn't like that, you know what I mean? It was just, like, a lot of drama around that time.”

Aside from the talk about Tupac, ,Joe also asked Cole what she thought about his statement about Drake being the “Michael Jackson of this time.”

She responded “I mean, he has a lot of great records, and I think he switches up his sound so much that I think I understand, but I think at the same time, every artist is who they are in their own right. No, I don’t agree with you.”

