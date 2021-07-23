Keyshia Cole breaks silence on late mother Frankie Lons death in emotional tribute post

Keyshia Cole breaks silence on late mother Frankie Lons death in emotional tribute post. Picture: Getty

The R&B singer opened up about her mother's passing in a touching tribute on social media.

Keyshia Cole has opened up about her late mother Frankie Lons death in a touching tribute post.

Cole's mother, Frankie, died of a fatal overdose while celebrating her 61st birthday in her native Oakland earlier this week.

Keyshia Cole shares this photo of her and her late mother Frankie Lons on Instagram. Picture: Getty

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter shared a series of photos with her late mother as she gave fans a deep look into how she currently feels.

'This is so hard man,' Cole began. 'Can’t really even find the words ... I honestly don’t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this... Ever!!! ... but you will be missed.'

The 'Love' singer who was on multiple reality shows with her mother, paid tribute to her mum on social media 'to show [her] love and appreciation for [her mother's] life.

Cole continued: 'I would like to thank my fans + supporters, shooot your supporters and fans, for being here with us during these hard times, and the love that you all have for us.....the love for all your children was definitely felt,' she said.

Keyshia Cole pays tribute to her mother Frankie Lons in a touching Instagram post. Picture: Instagram/@keyshiacole

The 'Heaven Sent' singer revealed what she had planned for Frankie's 61st birthday celebration.

'When u said all you want is to have ALL OF YOUR CHILDREN IN ONE PLACE, AT ONE TIME meant the most to you ... and I’m completely down to do that for you,' she wrote.

'Even through our differences .... WE LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! Frank da bank!'

Cole’s sister Elite Noel initially announced the news of their mother's death on her Instagram story.

She wrote: 'the worst pain ever … to see [her] mama in a body bag on her birthday,' adding, 'My heart so f****** broke.'

Elite Noel initially announced Frankie's passing on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram/@ielitenoel

Cole and her mother had a complicated relationship, as the artist was adopted by family friends as a child, eventually mending fences with Lons in later years.

Cole had featured her mother on her 2006 show Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is and the 2019 series Keyshia Cole: My New Life.

The singer touched on her mother's battle with substance abuse, praising her for reaching sobriety for 60 days in March of 2020.