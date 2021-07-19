Frankie Lons dead: Keyshia Cole's mother passes away at 61 from overdose

19 July 2021, 16:06 | Updated: 19 July 2021, 16:21

Keyshia Cole's mother Frankie Lons dies from overdose at age 61
Keyshia Cole's mother Frankie Lons dies from overdose at age 61. Picture: Getty

R&B singer Keyshia Cole's mother, Frankie Lons, has passed away on her birthday from an overdose.

Frankie Lons – known as R&B artist Keyshia Cole's biological mother – has reportedly passed away from an overdose.

Tupac planned to leave Death Row before his death, claims Keyshia Cole

On Monday (Jul 19) Keyshia Cole’s sister, Elite Noel announced the news their mother, Frankie, had died via her Instagram story.

She wrote: "Worse pain ever...to see my mum in a body bag on her birthday! My heart so f**kin broke".

Elite Noel announces her mother's passing in a touching Instagram post.
Elite Noel announces her mother's passing in a touching Instagram post. Picture: Instagram/@ielitenoel

Many fans have paid tribute to Frankie on social media and have sent well wishes for her children.

According to TMZ, Frankie passed away on her birthday after overdosing at her Oakland home on Sunday (Jul 18).

Cole's brother, Sam, told the publication that Frankie was celebrating her birthday when she apparently took drugs while partying and relapsed. Frankie battled with an addiction for several decades.

In January this year, Keyshia praised her mother Frankie for checking into a rehabilitiation facility to receive treatment.

Keyshia wrote: “My day today. happy YOU DECIDED ON YOUR OWN, to check YOURSELF INTO a facility to get treatment".

She continued: “Its only been two weeks but, I’m trying to be hopeful and optimistic Maybe that’s what’ll make THIS TIME different,” she continued.

“This being what YOU WANTED AND NO ONE ELSE…….. Maybe this is the YEAR IN ALL ASPECTS !!!!! GREATNESS #Mom.” she added.

Lons became a household name after appearing in Cole's first reality series in 2006 'Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is'.

She starred in a spin-off with her daughter, and Cole's sister, Neffe Pugh called 'Frankie & Neffe' The series came to an end in October 2009.

This article will be updated accordingly.

R.I.P Frankie Lons

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Hailie had fans gushing with an adorable couple pic

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade & Evan McClintock relationship timeline: photos, videos & more

Eminem

Kanye West new album 2021 'Donda': tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

Kanye West new album 2021 'Donda': tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

Kanye West

Kanye West hosted a listening party in Las Vegas

Inside Kanye West's listening party 2021: Location, tracks played, new album and more

Kanye West

DaBaby reacts to pregnant ex DaniLeigh's maternity photos

DaBaby reacts to pregnant ex DaniLeigh's maternity photos

Trending

'Power' actor Isaiah Stokes indicted for murder in fatal New York shooting

'Power' actor Isaiah Stokes indicted for murder in fatal New York shooting
Who is Biz Markie?

Who is Biz Markie? How did he die?

50 Cent 'Black Mafia Family': Release date, plot, cast, trailer & more

50 Cent 'Black Mafia Family': Release date, plot, cast, trailer & more

50 Cent

Tracee Ellis Ross upcoming show is called 'The Hair Tales'.

Tracee Ellis Ross 'The Hair Tales': Release date, how to watch, trailer & more
Pop Smoke and Dua Lipa collaborate on his new album 'Faith'.

Pop Smoke ft. Dua Lipa 'Demeanor' lyrics meaning explained