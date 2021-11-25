Young Dolph’s family issues statement following rapper’s death in fatal shooting

Young Dolph was shot and killed at Makeda's Butter Cookies in his hometown of Memphis on Wednesday (Nov 17). Picture: Getty

A week after the shooting, his family have spoken on his death saying "We are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart"

Young Dolph's family have released a statement following his passing last week.

The rapper – whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. — was shot and killed at Makeda's Butter Cookies in his hometown of Memphis on Wednesday (Nov 17).

Young Dolph performing at Rolling Loud New York 2021. Picture: Getty

The statement reads:

“There are no words that exist, that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling as a family. Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people".

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love. We are grateful that his godly obligation to show kindness to the world is being acknowledged.

“As a family, we were blessed to call him our son, our nephew, our brother, our cousin, our partner and our Father. And now, we have the honor of calling him our angel. A role he has always played.”

Rapper Young Dolph Shot & Killed In Memphis, TN. Picture: Getty

Three men have been arrested after shots rang out at the late rapper's memorial on Thursday night.

Tweeting this morning that they arrested Terrance Jones, 23, Jailon Nelvis, 19, and Tavis McQueen, 22, in connection with the Thursday night memorial shooting, it appears that the men featured are unrelated to Young Dolph's murder.

Terrance Jones, 23, Jailon Nelvis, 19, and Tavis McQueen, 22, were all arrested and charged in connection with this shooting.



There is no evidence that this shooting is related to the previous shooting on Airways. pic.twitter.com/VbU0vlMHe9 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 19, 2021

The cookie store owner Maurice Hill told FOX 13 News that the 36-year-old rapper walked into the store to buy cookies, then a vehicle pulled up and fired shots through the window, striking and killing him.

Footage which was shared on social media showed Dolph’s camouflage coloured Lamborghini, which was parked outside of the bakery.

Two suspects were detained immediately. A third suspect was caught after a short chase.

