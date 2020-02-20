Who is Gucci Mane, why do people think he's a clone & what does "feel like I'm Gucci Mane in 2006" mean?

The Atlanta rapper has previously addressed claims that he's government clone.

Gucci Mane is often referred to as one of the Founding Fathers of Trap Music, alongside artists like T.I. and Jeezy, so it's no wonder that lyrics like "feel like Gucci Mane in 2006" catch on.

The Atlanta native, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, rose to fame in the 2000's with he release of his debut album 'Trap House' in 2005, and has remained a permanent fixture on the Hip-Hop scene ever since.

Two years after his 2014 incarceration, David underwent a complete image overhaul, trading his signature 'lean belly' for a six-pack of abs and a Twitter account dedicated to inspirational quotes.

What does "I feel like Gucci Mane in 2006" mean? One of the most respected trap rappers in the game, Gucci Mane is often paid homage to in songs by other artists. Most recently, YoungBoy Never Broke Again gave Gucci a nod in his song 'Make No Sense'. The lyric, which has since gone viral, hears NBA rap: "I feel like I'm Gucci Mane in 2006

All these diamonds dancing on my f**king neck cost like four bricks

And the way that I be toting on that strap don’t make no sense

He a million dollar n***a but be posted in the bricks, uh" The lyric about Gucci is in reference to the then 26-year-old rapper's rise to fame in 2006, both thanks to his music and his criminal activity. Gucci's music career was taking off with the release of his debut album 'Trap House' was released, but he had also been charged with first degree murder in 2005. Mane turned himself in and claimed that he shot the victim in self defence, and by 2006 the murder charges were dropped, allowing Mane to focus on his music.

Why do people think Gucci Mane is a clone? Gucci found himself at the centre of a viral online conspiracy theory following his release from prison in May 2016. His post-prison image showed a complete overhaul from his former self - he sported a toned, six-pack stomach in place of his signature rounded 'lean' belly and he generally appeared healthier. It looked like Gucci, who served time for a federal firearms charge, was a new man. So much so that fans were convinced this new man wasn't the real Gucci. They thought he was a clone. Gucci Mane underwent a dramatic transformation after quitting drugs and living a healthy lifestyle. Picture: Instagram/Gucci Mane The theory escalated and people even suggested that Gucci was a government clone, potentially created by the CIA to "whitewash the trap scene". The CIA denied these claims, with a spokesperson saying "internet rumors are not news and the Office of Public Affairs will not waste time on them." Gucci himself trolled fans with a vague response soon after the rumours started. "I'm hearing that Gucci is a clone," he said though a smile, "I wouldn't support nor deny those accusations."

Is Gucci Mane married? Gucci Mane married model and business woman Keyshia Ka'oir on October 17th 2017 after meeting on the set of his music video for '911 Emergency' seven years earlier. Their lavish Miami wedding was paid for by BET, who aired the wedding as part of their 10-segment TV series, The Mane Event, which documented the wedding preparations and the ceremony itself. Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir married in Miami in 2017. (Pictured here in 2018). Picture: Getty