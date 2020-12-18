YNW Melly announces new album & teases jail release

The rapper's team has revealed he is dropping a new album soon.

YNW Melly has given his fans what they want to hear. Since the rapper has been incarcerated, fans want to feel closer to him through his music.

Now, fans have been assured that new music is on the way by the "Mixed Personalities" rapper.

The 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, has announced that he will be releasing new music soon.

On Thursday (Dec 17) Melly's team took to Instagram to announce a new album is coming, and hinted at a potential jail released.

The rapper's team dropped a video, promoting his fresh, new collection from his merch line.

According to HNHH, Melly's team wrote "This holiday we are releasing a new FREE MELLY drop to prepare for his upcoming album and for his upcoming release," on Instagram.

"FREE MELLY TIL THEY FREE HIM. Thank you for the continued support YNW Family."

Melly's new merch collection includes a hooded sweatshirt, a crewneck sweater, a long sleeve tee, and a cap.

Although the rapper did not give a specific release date, fans are excited to hear he will be dropping an album.

Fans are also excited that the rapper may be coming out of jail soon. One fan wrote "Free melly 💚💚" while another wrote "Finna Go Get It Now😜".

