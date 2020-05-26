YNW Melly reacts to co-defendant YNW Bortlen being released on bond

YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen were arrested for the murder of their two friends in February 2019.

Having spent more than a year in jail accused with the murder of his two friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser, YNW Bortlen has now been released from jail on bond whilst rapper YNW Melly remains in jail.

Weeks after YNW Melly was reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus, the 'Murder On My Mind' rapper is reportedly awaiting his own bond hearing which is allegedly set to take place on 2nd July 2020.

Reacting to the news of YNW Bortlen being released from jail on bond, YNW Melly took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of a news article about Bortlen's release.

Alongside it YNW Melly claimed that he too would be home soon and wrote, "My brudda bout to jump ❤️🌎 @ynw.bortlen 🤞🏾 I’ll be home soon 🥶🙏🏾".

YNW Melly has continuously denied his involvement in the shooting and murder of his two friends and has continued to have a hugely successful music career behind bars, with his songs '223s' and 'Suicidal' being released from jail.

Taking to Twitter about YNW Bortlen's release on bond, attorney John M. Phillips, who is co-counsel with Bortlen’s lead attorney Fred Haddad claimed that the victim's family were unhappy about the news.

Phillips wrote, “Jamell Demons aka @YNWMelly's co-defendant Cortlen Henry aka @YNWBortlen was granted bond and house arrest. Melly remains in jail until trial. The victim’s family understands the release but does not agree with it. They hope for full justice and safety of all witnesses.”

