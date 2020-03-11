YNW Melly sparks prison release rumours with cryptic date post

'Murder On my Mind' rapper YNW Melly may have just revealed the date for his release from prison.

Having been in prison since the end of 2018 after being charged for the murder of his two friends, rapper YNW Melly has sparked rumours that he's about to be released.

The 'Murder On my Mind' rapper's Instagram account saw all its posts deleted before a new one appeared which simply read '3/13', although fans were left with no other information about what that meant.

Most fans have presumed that it's a date, 13th March, with many believeing it to be a cryptic post reveaing YNW Melly's release date from prison.

The rapper's mother had previously hinted that Melly would be released in 2020 when she took to Instagram at the end of 2019. YNW Melly's mum Jamie King shared a picture of Melly and fellow rapper YNW Bortlen from jail alongside the caption 'The wait is almost over #Freedaguys No weapon formed against you shall prosper #HeavenSent #Myheartbeats #2020takeover'.

If the new cryptic post is YNW Melly's release date then it appears the rapper could be free from prison on Friday 13th March 2020.

Comments underneath the new Instagram post were filled with theories about a potential release date, whilst other speculated that it could simply be the date he's releasing new music.

Artists including Lil Tjay and Trippie Redd also posted the date in the comments, which many believe suggests it's more likely to be new music than the rapper's release from prison.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!