YNW Melly "not guilty" based on evidence, his former lawyer predicts

YNW Melly should be found not guilty, says former lawyer. Picture: Getty/Instagram

YNW Melly was charged with the murder of two of his friends, although he has constantly denied the charges.

After rapper YNW Melly was arrested in February 2019 for the murder of YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy, he maintained his innocence and now his former lawyer has spoken out to predict that he will end up being found not guilty.

As YNW Melly waits for his trial, with the death penalty reportedly a potential potion if he's found guilty, his former lawyer took to Instagram to suggest Melly will be freed.

Writing on Instagram, Melly's former lawyer Bradford Cohen said, 'This will be a very interesting trial, I am no longer representing Melly in this matter, but I predict a not guilty based on all the evidence I have reviewed."

Cohen went on to say, "He has some very fine attorneys that I believe will be able to secure a favourable verdict. I also think that bond will be granted given the weakness of the evidence. Never rush to judgement in cases until you see everything."

YNW Melly's mother had previously claimed that her son would be released in 2020 as she previously wrote on Instagram 'the wait is almost over'.

Police had previously released photos of the alleged scene of the crime: a car in which they allege YWM Melly shot and killed his two friends and fellow rappers.

Since he was arrested, YNW melly's career has hit new heights with his song 'Murder On My Mind' going Platinum, whilst he also released his 'Melly vs Melvin' album from behind bars to huge acclaim.

There is currently no date set for YNW Melly's murder trial.

