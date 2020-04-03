YNW Melly tests positive for coronavirus whilst in jail

3 April 2020, 10:17

YNW Melly tests positive for corobnavirus
YNW Melly tests positive for corobnavirus. Picture: Getty

Rapper YNW Melly's team confirmed that he's teasted for positive in an Instagram update on the jailed star.

Whilst he's currently in jail awaiting trial for the murder of his two friends, rapper YNW Melly has tested positive for coronavirus, his team have confirmed.

> YNW Melly’s mother previously claimed his jail release date had been postponed due to coronavirus

Alongside an image of the 'Murder On My Mind' rapper and his family, a statement posted to Instagram from Melly's team confrmed that they will be seeking his immediate release as he looks to recover from his COVID-19 diagnosis.

YNW Melly's team wrote, 'Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 today while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail. He’ll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus.'

The post went on to saym 'He hopes for your support and to recover soon #prayformelly send positive energy to him please [sic]'.

It's unclear whether YNW Melly will be granted release from jail as he recovers from coronavirus, however, fellow rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was recently allowed to spend the rest of his prison sentence in home confinement after fears of contracting the virus.

