Why did Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen split?

14 February 2024, 12:29

Why did Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen split?

By Anna Suffolk

Marcus Jordan, son of Michael Jordan, and his girlfriend, reality star Larsa Pippen, have split after over a year together.

Marcus Jordan, 33, and Larsa Pippen, 49, have called off their relationship after over a year together.

The basketball player and Real Housewives of Miami star reportedly split and the pair have unfollowed each other from social media.

The couple have yet to publicly confirm their split, however insiders have claimed that there are multiple reasons as to why Larsa and Marcus broke up.

Larsa and Marcus have reportedly split.

According to the Daily Mail, Larsa and Marcus "were in love with each other, but once the honeymoon phase ended, they started to realise their priorities differed."

"Their age difference played a major factor in the split, and on top of the fact that Marcus wants to have kids while she wants to be more of a celebrity."

The source continued: "They are just on different roads, but they are both to blame for not being together - even though they are blaming each other for the demise."

The pair had been dating for over a year.

Also, Michael's feud with Larsa's ex-husband Scottie Pippen also allegedly caused tension between the couple. Marcus is the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan.

"The history between Michael and Scottie made things complicated, even if Larsa and Marcus did their best to make it a non-issue," a source told Page Six.

Larsa and Marcus have scrubbed their Instagram's free of any mention of the couple, and Larsa also posted on her story a poll: "Should your friends unfollow your ex?"

