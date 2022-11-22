Larsa Pippen, 48, breaks silence on rumoured relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus, 31

Larsa Pippen, 48, breaks silence on rumoured relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus, 31. Picture: Getty Images

Larsa Pippen, ex wife of NBA player Scottie Pippen, has spoken out on her relationship with Michael Jordan's son.

The NBA player's son is 17 years her junior, and is the son of her ex-husbands teammate Scottie Pippen.

The pair are rumoured to be dating and "getting to know each other", and were spotted together at a football game recently.

Larsa used to be married to Scottie Pippen. Picture: Getty Images

A video has gone viral on social media showing the pair being heckled at a game as a fan approached Larsa and said: "Hey Larsa, that's what you're doing? You're with the boy, Mike's son? You a cold motherf****r, ain't you!"

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan were on the same team, the Chicago Bulls, and picked up six NBA titles in eight years together.

Larsa has now replied to the video on social media to set the record straight about rumours that she has known Marcus since his youth.

"I just me met him 3 years ago I never knew him or his family. I was 21yrs old and in college when Scottie played that one year w MJ and we weren't friends with them like everyone thinks", Larsa commented on theshaderoom.

Pippen and Jordan first sparked dating rumours in September, and have been spotted multiple times with each other.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen were married for 24 years until they finalised their divorce last year.