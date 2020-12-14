Larsa Pippen receives flirty message from married NBA star Malik Beasley

Larsa Pippen receives flirty message from married NBA star Malik Beasley. Picture: Getty

Beasley and his wife Montana Yao are reportedly divorcing amid the cheating scandal.

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley appear to be turning a blind eye to the criticism of their new relationship.

Last month, Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, 46, and Minnesota Timberwolves player Beasley, 24, were pictured holding hands in a Miami mall, sparking outcry as Beasley has been married since March.

Larsa Pippen was spotted holding hands with married NBA star Malik Beasley in a Miami mall. Picture: Instagram/@larsapippen

Beasley's wife, Montana Yao - who was said to have been blindsided by the situation - reportedly filed for divorce shortly after the photos emerged. They share a son, one-year-old Makai.

Despite the ongoing backlash, Beasley publicly made his feelings for Larsa very clear this weekend. The former Kardashian BFF posted a selfie with the caption, "What makes you the happiest?", to which Beasley replied, "U", with a love heart.

Larsa captioned her selfie, "What makes you the happiest?". Picture: Instagram

Malik Beasley, who is currently married, commented underneath Larsa's photo, "U" with a love heart. Picture: Instagram

Sources claimed the pair had been "texting for weeks" and had made "several plans to see each other" after the photos of the pair shopping together emerged online.

Amid the controversy, Larsa posted a cryptic message on her Instagram. "Don't always trust what you see on social media," read the post, "Even salt looks like sugar."

As for Montana, an insider said the NBA star's wife filed for divorce the day she saw the images. "Montana never cheated, and it's not in her character. She's not dating anybody. She's a family person. She's focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority."