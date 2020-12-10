Who is NBA star Malik Beasley’s wife Montana Yao? and what is the cheating scandal?
The social media sensation is caught up in one of the biggest cheating scandals.
The wife of NBA star Malik Beasley, Montana Yao has been in headlines after going through a public cheating scandal.
Yao claims she was "blindsided" by photos of an alleged date in Miami between her husband and reality TV star Larsa Pippen – But what has happened since? and who is Montana Yao?
Who is Montana Yao, Malik Beasley's wife?
Montana Helena Klein Yao was born in 1997 in Newport Beach, California.
Yao attended high school in Pasadena before graduating from Malibu High in 2015.
Montana has an ethnic background of Mixed (Asian, English, Irish, & German). Her father was from China and her mom has an English, Irish, & German heritage.
Montana Yao is currently an Instagram model/influencer and a self described "mother, wife and rapper," according to her IG bio.
The social media sensation was crowned Miss Malibu Teen USA back in 2016. She was placed in the top 10 at Miss California Teen USA finalist that same year.
The 23-year-old's fame rose once she got with NBA player Malik Beasley, who made her a mom one year later after they met in 2018.
Malik Beasley is a 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves NBA player.
What is Montana Yao's Instagram?
Montana Yao's Instagram handle is @montanayao.
The model has over 137k followers on the platform.
How many children do Malik Beasley and Montana Yao have?
Montana and Malik share one child together – their son, Makai Joseph, who was born on March 26, 2019.
The proud mom often shares photos with their son on her Instagram.
What happened between Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen?
Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen were spotted enjoying an date a few days before Thanksgiving, in photos which surfaced on Dec 1.
The 46-year-old estranged wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen was seen holding hands with Malik, as they walked through a mall in Miami.
Montana responded to the photos in a December 1 Instagram story and revealed that she found out about her husband's infidelity along with the rest of the world
."Wow...I don't even know this man...this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the first time just like y'all," she wrote.
"I've always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down.""The truth always comes out one way or another...".
Montana has reportedly filed for divorce. She also took to Instagram to thank her fans who have been supportive.
