Malik Beasley's wife Montana Yao files for divorce after Larsa Pippen photos

Scottie Pippen's ex was spotted holding hands with the married NBA player.

Malik Beasley's wife Montana Yao has reportedly filed for divorce after photos of the NBA star holding hands with Larsa Pippen surfaced online in November.

Yao married the Minnesota Timberwolves player in March after two years of dating and they share a son, one-year-old Makai. According to E! News, Yao filed for divorce shortly after the photos emerged.

Montana Yao has reportedly filed for divorce from NBA player Malik Beasley. Picture: Getty

"Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos," an insider said. "Montana never cheated, and it's not in her character. She's not dating anybody. She's a family person. She's focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority."

At the end of last month, Malik, 24, was photographed holding hands with Scottie Pippin's ex-wife Larsa, 46, inside a Miami mall. Sources claimed the pair had been "texting for weeks" and had made "several plans to see each other."

Amid the controversy, Larsa posted a cryptic message on her Instagram. "Don't always trust what you see on social media," read the post, "Even salt looks like sugar."

Larsa share a cryptic post after the photos circulated online. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Yao appeared to be blindsided by the situation, writing on her Instagram story on Tuesday, "I've always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down."

"The truth always comes out one way or another. Appreciate all the love y'all for real. Wow… I don't even know this man..this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the time just like y'all."

Last month, Larsa - who used to be close friends with the Kardashian-Jenner family before a sudden falling out - claimed she dated another NBA player, Tristan Thompson, before his on-off girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.

"I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had," she said on the Hollywood Raw podcast. "I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe."