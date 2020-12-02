Larsa Pippen, 46, spotted holding hands with married NBA star Malik Beasley, 24

Malik Beasley's wife, Montana Yao, has responded to the photos in an Instagram post.

Larsa Pippen's new alleged boo has been revealed as Minnesota Timberwolves point guard, Malik Beasley.

Last month, the 46-year-old reality star was spotted holding hands with a mystery man while shopping at a mall in Miami.

Now, it has been made clear who the master man is – 24 year-old married basketball player Mike Beasley.

According to TMZ, Beasley's wife Montana Yao, learned of the pair's romance when she saw the photos online last week.

Yao, 23, was apparently 'blindsided' by the photos, which showed her husband hand in hand with Pippen.

According to the publication, Yao 'had expected Malik to be home in Minnesota for his 24th birthday'.

However, Beasley didn't show up. Yao expected her husband home three days after the November 23, when the photos of him and Pippen were taken.

In photos obtained by DailyMail, the estranged wife of Scottie Pippen was clutching onto Beasley's hand as they walked together in the mall.

Montana Yao responds to her husband Malik, being spotted holding Pippen's hand. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Yao opened up about her husbands alleged affair, writing ""I've always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down".

Yao continued "The truth always comes out one way or another. Appreciate all the love ya'll for real."

Then she stated, "Wow... I don't even know this man... this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the first time just like y'all."

Malik Beasley and Montana Yao share one child together. Picture: Getty

Montana and Malik have a son together named Makai, born in March 2019. The pair got married have reportedly been together since 2018.

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley have not spoken on the subject so far.