Larsa Pippen responds to backlash after holding hands with married NBA player

The former reality TV star has cryptically addressed being criticised for allegedly dating married NBA star Malik Beasley.

Larsa Pippen has responded after receiving backlash for allegedly dating married NBA star Malik Beasley.

The former wife of legendary basketball player, Scottie Pippen, has been feeling the wrath of criticism, after photos emerged of her holding hands with the 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player.

Malike Beasley, 24, plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Picture: Getty

The 46-year-old former reality star sparked controversy not just due to their age difference, but also the fact that Beasley has a wife, Montana Yao.

Yao, 23, revealed that she was 'blindsided' by the photos and took to Instagram to reveal how she learned about Pippen and her husband's alleged romance.

On Tuesday (Dec 1) Montana wrote: "I've always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down".

Yao continued "The truth always comes out one way or another. Appreciate all the love ya'll for real."

Then she stated, "Wow... I don't even know this man... this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the first time just like y'all."

Montana Yao, 23, shares one child with her husband Malik Beasley. Picture: Instagram

Although Beasley's wife has responded to the paparazzi photos, which show him and Pippen walking hand-in-hand, many have been wondering what Pippen has to say about it.

On Wednesday (Dec 2) Larsa took to her Instagram to share a message, relating it to her situation.

Larsa Pippen responds to backlash on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"Don't always trust what you see on social media," Larsa shared on her Instagram Story. "Even salt looks like sugar" the post said, hinting that people have been misled.

While the social media sensation did not directly address the paparazzi photos, she cryptically addressed her and Malik's situation.

