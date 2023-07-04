Michael Jordan says he doesn't approve of son Marcus and Larsa Pippen's relationship

4 July 2023, 11:01

Michael Jordan says he doesn't approve of son Marcus and Larsa Pippen's relationship
Michael Jordan says he doesn't approve of son Marcus and Larsa Pippen's relationship. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

The NBA player isn't the biggest fan of his 32-year-old son dating 48-year-old Larsa Pippen.

NBA legend Michael Jordan has revealed he does not approve on his sons romance with his teammate Scottie Pippen's ex Larsa.

Marcus, 32, and Larsa, 48, have been dating for almost a year but Michael Jordan has kept very hush hush about his feelings towards the couple.

Both father and son share a 16 year age gap between their partners, however Marcus shot down claims by Larsa he approved of their relationship in a recent video.

Larsa Pippen reveals she'll 'definitely' change last name if she marries Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been dating for almost a year.
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been dating for almost a year. Picture: Getty

As Michael dined with his wife Yvette in Paris, France last weekend (2 July), he was asked by the Daily Mail on his sons romance.

The sportsman laughed and declared 'No!' when asked if he approved of Marcus and Larsa's relationship.

However, this revelation is the opposite to Larsa's comments on Michael's approval as she said last month his family were "all fine with it."

Larsa Pippen, 48, addresses controversial relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus, 31

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan used to the teammates in the NBA.
Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan used to the teammates in the NBA. Picture: Getty

"I feel like, we've spent holidays together and it's good. We're in a great place," Larsa revealed.

Michael Jordan won six NBA Championships when he played for the Chicago Bulls with Larsa's ex husband Scottie Pippen.

His son Marcus recently told E! News that he is an "old soul" as Larsa is a "young soul."

"I just feel like we meet somewhere in the middle," he noted. "Age is just a number, but I think maturity and life experience really dictate the relationship."

WATCH: Idris Elba Says His Character In Hijack Is Annoying & Just "Not That Guy"

Idris Elba Says His Character In Hijack Is Annoying & Just "Not That Guy" 🙄 | Capital XTRA

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Maya Jama 'takes a swipe' at ex Stormzy after apparent cheating scandal

Maya Jama 'takes a swipe' at ex Stormzy after apparent cheating scandal

Jay Z's mother Gloria marries longtime girlfriend alongside star-studded guests

Jay Z's mother Gloria marries longtime girlfriend alongside star-studded guests

Jay Z

Lil Nas X hilariously reacts to sex toy thrown on stage mid-performance

Lil Nas X hilariously reacts to sex toy thrown on stage mid-performance

Khloe Kardashian reveals her thirties have been 'the worst decade ever'

Khloe Kardashian reveals her thirties have been 'the worst decade ever'

Trending

Tokyo Toni emotionally reacts to daughter Blac Chyna's honorary Doctorate

Tokyo Toni emotionally reacts to daughter Blac Chyna's honorary Doctorate

Jada Pinkett Smith' introduced psychedelic drugs' to family, according to son Jaden

Jada Pinkett Smith 'introduced psychedelic drugs to family', according to son Jaden

Naomi Campbell, 53, welcomes second child after secret pregnancy

Naomi Campbell, 53, welcomes second child after secret pregnancy

Nicki Minaj announces release date for fifth album

Nicki Minaj new album 'Pink Friday 2': Release date, tracklist, features & more

Nicki Minaj

J Hus new album 2023: release date, songs, tracklist, features & more

Everything you need to know about J Hus' ‘Beautiful and Brutal Yard’ 2023 new album

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100