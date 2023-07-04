Michael Jordan says he doesn't approve of son Marcus and Larsa Pippen's relationship

Michael Jordan says he doesn't approve of son Marcus and Larsa Pippen's relationship. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

The NBA player isn't the biggest fan of his 32-year-old son dating 48-year-old Larsa Pippen.

NBA legend Michael Jordan has revealed he does not approve on his sons romance with his teammate Scottie Pippen's ex Larsa.

Marcus, 32, and Larsa, 48, have been dating for almost a year but Michael Jordan has kept very hush hush about his feelings towards the couple.

Both father and son share a 16 year age gap between their partners, however Marcus shot down claims by Larsa he approved of their relationship in a recent video.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been dating for almost a year. Picture: Getty

As Michael dined with his wife Yvette in Paris, France last weekend (2 July), he was asked by the Daily Mail on his sons romance.

The sportsman laughed and declared 'No!' when asked if he approved of Marcus and Larsa's relationship.

However, this revelation is the opposite to Larsa's comments on Michael's approval as she said last month his family were "all fine with it."

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan used to the teammates in the NBA. Picture: Getty

"I feel like, we've spent holidays together and it's good. We're in a great place," Larsa revealed.

Michael Jordan won six NBA Championships when he played for the Chicago Bulls with Larsa's ex husband Scottie Pippen.

His son Marcus recently told E! News that he is an "old soul" as Larsa is a "young soul."

"I just feel like we meet somewhere in the middle," he noted. "Age is just a number, but I think maturity and life experience really dictate the relationship."