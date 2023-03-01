Larsa Pippen, 48, says she and Marcus Jordan, 32, have his father Michael's blessing

1 March 2023, 12:34

Larsa Pippen, 48, says she and Marcus Jordan, 32, have his father Michael's blessing. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

Larsa Pippen has been getting to know her boyfriend's family - including dad Michael Jordan.

Reality star Larsa Pippen has revealed that she has the approval of boyfriend Marcus Jordan's dad - the one and only Michael Jordan.

The 48-year-old is dating his 32-year-old son, and has admitted she is getting to know the Jordan family.

Larsa's ex-husband is Scottie Pippen, who was Michael Jordan teammate on the Chicago Bulls team.

Larsa Pippen, 48, addresses controversial relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus, 31

Larsa and Marcus Jordan are now officially a couple.
Larsa and Marcus Jordan are now officially a couple. Picture: Getty

"I’ve recently been hanging out with them, but I don’t really want to talk about them," Larsa said on this week's episode of The Tamron Hall Show.

"I feel like it’s not about, you know, my parents or his parents — they’re all happy; our whole family’s fine," Larsa explained when the host asked whether she has met Michael and his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy.

She continued: "I feel like it’s more about where I am, where [Marcus] is. I feel like we’re in a great place. We motivate each other."

Larsa Pippen, 48, breaks silence on rumoured relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus, 31

Marcus Jordan's dad is none other than Michael Jordan.
Marcus Jordan's dad is none other than Michael Jordan. Picture: Instagram

"We’re really happy being together. And I feel like that’s the most important thing", and added that both sets of parents want to see their children 'happy'.

Larsa further explained: "We’ve spent holidays together, and it’s good," she said. "We’re in a great place."

She was asked point-blank whether she and Marcus had his parents blessing, to which Larsa replied "yeah."

