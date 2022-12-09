Larsa Pippen, 48, addresses controversial relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus, 31

9 December 2022, 12:28

Larsa Pippen, 48, addresses controversial relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus, 31
Larsa Pippen, 48, addresses controversial relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus, 31. Picture: Instagram

Larsa has spoken out about her relationship with Michael Jordan's son in a recent interview.

Larsa Pippen has addressed her love life with Michael Jordan's son Marcus in a recent interview after they have been spotted multiple times together.

The 48-year-old has been hanging out with 31-year-old Marcus frequently, and has finally spoken up about the rumoured fling to ET.

She has insisted that she will not call Michael Jordan's son her boyfriend until their relationship is 'exclusive'.

Larsa Pippen, 48, breaks silence on rumoured relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus, 31

Larsa used to be married to Scottie Pippen.
Larsa used to be married to Scottie Pippen. Picture: Getty Images
Marcus Jordan's dad is none other than Michael Jordan.
Marcus Jordan's dad is none other than Michael Jordan. Picture: Instagram

"You have to spend time with someone, get to know them," she explained to the news outlet.

Larsa maintained that her and Marcus are just friends and continued, "I feel like the first month, you're just getting to know each other. The second month, it's a little more intimate. The third month, I feel like timing--just spending time with someone."

"We're friends, I'm dating," Larsa noted about her and Marcus.

Malik Beasley's wife Montana Yao accuses Larsa Pippen of lying

The ex-wife of Michael Jordan's teammate added, "I'm at a place right now in my life where I want to spend time with someone, and I spend time with them sometimes."

"I feel like people want to know what's going on and you don't even know what's going on," Larsa added.

Larsa also stressed how she wants to be low-profile in her dating life, despite being caught by fans and paps with Marcus.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Chris Brown 'Under the Influence' Tour 2023: Dates, tickets & more

Chris Brown 'Under the Influence' Tour 2023: Dates, tickets & more

Chris Brown

SZA new album 'S.O.S' memes: the funniest tweets and reactions

SZA new album 'S.O.S' memes: the funniest tweets and reactions

SZA 'Kill Bill' lyrics meaning explained

SZA 'Kill Bill' lyrics meaning explained

SZA announces her new album 'S.O.S' is coming next month

SZA new album 2022: tracklist, release date, features & more

Trending

Kehlani dating history: from YG to 070 Shake

Kehlani dating history: from YG to 070 Shake

Joe Rogan accuses Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson of taking steroids

Joe Rogan accuses Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson of taking steroids

Lori Harvey 'spotted with ex-boyfriend Future' sparking reunion rumours

Lori Harvey 'spotted with ex-boyfriend Future' sparking reunion rumours

Future

Pregnant Keke Palmer claps back at trolls who said she "looked ugly without makeup"

Pregnant Keke Palmer claps back at trolls who said she "looked ugly without makeup"

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott roasted after taking separate private jets to the same place

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott roasted after taking separate private jets to the same place

Kylie Jenner

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
90's Hip-Hop Classics
100% 2022
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection