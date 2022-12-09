Larsa Pippen, 48, addresses controversial relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus, 31

Larsa has spoken out about her relationship with Michael Jordan's son in a recent interview.

Larsa Pippen has addressed her love life with Michael Jordan's son Marcus in a recent interview after they have been spotted multiple times together.

The 48-year-old has been hanging out with 31-year-old Marcus frequently, and has finally spoken up about the rumoured fling to ET.

She has insisted that she will not call Michael Jordan's son her boyfriend until their relationship is 'exclusive'.

"You have to spend time with someone, get to know them," she explained to the news outlet.

Larsa maintained that her and Marcus are just friends and continued, "I feel like the first month, you're just getting to know each other. The second month, it's a little more intimate. The third month, I feel like timing--just spending time with someone."

"We're friends, I'm dating," Larsa noted about her and Marcus.

The ex-wife of Michael Jordan's teammate added, "I'm at a place right now in my life where I want to spend time with someone, and I spend time with them sometimes."

"I feel like people want to know what's going on and you don't even know what's going on," Larsa added.

Larsa also stressed how she wants to be low-profile in her dating life, despite being caught by fans and paps with Marcus.