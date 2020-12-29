Malik Beasley's wife Montana Yao accuses Larsa Pippen of lying

29 December 2020, 11:22 | Updated: 29 December 2020, 11:25

Malik Beasley's wife Montana Yao accuses Larsa Pippen of lying
Malik Beasley's wife Montana Yao accuses Larsa Pippen of lying. Picture: Instagram

Larsa claimed Beasley had separated from Yao when they started dating, which Yao denies.

Malik Beasley's estranged wife Montana Yao has fired back at Larsa Pippen after the 46-year-old claimed he had separated from Yao when they started dating.

Who is Larsa Pippen? 8 facts about Scottie Pippen's ex-wife

At the end of November, Pippen was spotted holding hands with basketball player Beasley, 24, in a Miami mall. Yao appeared to be blindsided by the photos and swiftly filed for divorce from the sportsman.

Beasley's wife Montana Yao filed for divorce after photos of him holding hands with Larsa went viral.
Beasley's wife Montana Yao filed for divorce after photos of him holding hands with Larsa went viral. Picture: Instagram/@montanayao
Larsa claims she began dating Beasley after he separated from his wife Montana, which Montana denies.
Larsa claims she began dating Beasley after he separated from his wife Montana, which Montana denies. Picture: Instagram/@larsapippen

Yao, 23, married the Minnesota Timberwolves player in March after two years of dating and they share a son, one-year-old Makai.

"I’ve been separated going thru a divorce for over 2 years and I’ve been linked to a few guys my entire life so don’t sit here and paint a picture of me that isn’t true," Larsa tweeted this weekend.

"Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him that’s a fact," she added, which Yao soon disputed.

"This is 100% false," wrote Yao, "Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues. Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already."

Larsa went on to claim that Yao and NBA star Beasley had separated by the time she began dating him.
Larsa went on to claim that Yao and NBA star Beasley had separated by the time she began dating him. Picture: Twitter
"I think you&squot;ve embarrassed yourself enough already," wrote Yao after accusing Pippen of lying.
"I think you've embarrassed yourself enough already," wrote Yao after accusing Pippen of lying. Picture: Twitter

In November, Larsa - who used to be close friends with the Kardashian-Jenner family before a sudden falling out - claimed she dated another NBA player, Tristan Thompson, before his on-off girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.

"I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had," she said on the Hollywood Raw podcast. "I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe."

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Celebrity News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Starz has confirmed Power Book III: Raising Kanan is in the works

Power Book 3 Raising Kanan spin-off: release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
Migos new album Culture III: release date, songs, features & more

Migos new album Culture III: release date, songs, features & more
Capital XTRA's Ones To Watch 2021: Enny, Sheff G, Bellah & more

Capital XTRA's Ones To Watch 2021: Enny, Sheff G, Bellah & more
Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mother claims he's never met his 2-year-old daughter

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mother claims he's never met his 2-year-old daughter

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Trending

Chris Brown shares Usher's Christmas present to him

Chris Brown shares jaw-dropping Christmas gift from Usher

Chris Brown

YouTuber Grace Victory in coma with Covid hours after giving birth

YouTuber Grace Victory in coma with Covid hours after giving birth
QUIZ: Can you match the Eminem music video to the song?

QUIZ: Can you match the Eminem music video to the song?

Quizzes

QUIZ: Do you know these R&B singer’s birthdays?

QUIZ: Do you know these R&B singer’s birthdays?

Quizzes

QUIZ: Can you match the song title to the R&B singer?

QUIZ: Can you match the song title to the R&B singer?

Quizzes