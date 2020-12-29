Malik Beasley's wife Montana Yao accuses Larsa Pippen of lying

Malik Beasley's wife Montana Yao accuses Larsa Pippen of lying. Picture: Instagram

Larsa claimed Beasley had separated from Yao when they started dating, which Yao denies.

Malik Beasley's estranged wife Montana Yao has fired back at Larsa Pippen after the 46-year-old claimed he had separated from Yao when they started dating.

At the end of November, Pippen was spotted holding hands with basketball player Beasley, 24, in a Miami mall. Yao appeared to be blindsided by the photos and swiftly filed for divorce from the sportsman.

Beasley's wife Montana Yao filed for divorce after photos of him holding hands with Larsa went viral. Picture: Instagram/@montanayao

Larsa claims she began dating Beasley after he separated from his wife Montana, which Montana denies. Picture: Instagram/@larsapippen

Yao, 23, married the Minnesota Timberwolves player in March after two years of dating and they share a son, one-year-old Makai.

"I’ve been separated going thru a divorce for over 2 years and I’ve been linked to a few guys my entire life so don’t sit here and paint a picture of me that isn’t true," Larsa tweeted this weekend.

"Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him that’s a fact," she added, which Yao soon disputed.

"This is 100% false," wrote Yao, "Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues. Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already."

Larsa went on to claim that Yao and NBA star Beasley had separated by the time she began dating him. Picture: Twitter

"I think you've embarrassed yourself enough already," wrote Yao after accusing Pippen of lying. Picture: Twitter

In November, Larsa - who used to be close friends with the Kardashian-Jenner family before a sudden falling out - claimed she dated another NBA player, Tristan Thompson, before his on-off girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.

"I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had," she said on the Hollywood Raw podcast. "I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe."