Who plays 'Maddy' in Netflix's 'Fatherhood'? Name, age and more revealed

18 June 2021, 12:12

Melody Hurd plays Maddy in Fatherhood
Melody Hurd plays Maddy in Fatherhood. Picture: instagram @MelodyHurd / Columbia Pictures Bron Creative Higher Ground Productions

Who is 'Maddy', the adorable star of Netflix's brand new film 'fatherhood'?

The brand new film 'Fatherhood', featuring Kevin Hart, has been released on Netflix.

Kevin Hart dating history: From Torrei Hart to Eniko Parrish

But, who plays the films real star - the adorable 'Maddy Logelin'?

Who plays 'Maddy'?

'Maddy' is played by American actress Melody Hurd.

How old is Melody Hurd?

Melody Hurd is 10 years old and was born on October 30, 2011.

Where is Melody Hurd from?

Melody was born in Maryland, in the United States.

What other roles has Melody Hurd played?

Hurd's first on screen feature was in was 'Battle at Big Rock' (2019). The film that features a family that go on a camping trip to Big Rock National Park and encounter a confrontation between dinosaurs and humans.

Following this, the child star was seen in horror drama - 'Them' (2021). The film featured stars such as 'Bashy' (real name Ashley Thomas), and Deborah Ayorinde.

Melody starred alongside Ashley "Bashy" Thomas in &squot;Them&squot;
Melody starred alongside Ashley "Bashy" Thomas in 'Them'. Picture: Getty

Does Melody Hurd have a famous family?

Whilst Melody's mum Nisha and dad Fred are not stars themselves, their three daughters are all well known.

Melody and her two sisters Lyric and Rhythm are well known on Instagram as the 'Hurd girls', with over 100k followers between them.

As well as this, Melody's older sister, Lyric - is also a famous actress; having starred in films such as 'Roxanne Roxanne (2017) and 'Daria the Great' (2016).

Fans can follow the adorable actress on Instagram: @MelodyHurd.

