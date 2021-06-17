Kevin Hart dating history: From Torrei Hart to Eniko Parrish

Who has Kevin Hart dated? Is he single? Here's what we know about the comedians love life...

Kevin Hart is one of the richest and influential entertainers in the world. While he is dedicated to his comedic career and loves producing quality and funny content, he has a past with the ladies.

In 2017, the star was embroiled in a massive cheating scandal which shocked the world. Hart cheated on his wife Eniko Parrish while she was pregnant with their son Kenzo Kash.

However, the pair have overcome the scandal and have gone on the flourish in their relationship, even welcoming another baby – a girl named Kaori May Hart.

But who has Kevin Hart dated? What is his dating history?