Kevin Hart dating history: From Torrei Hart to Eniko Parrish
17 June 2021, 17:31 | Updated: 17 June 2021, 17:34
Who has Kevin Hart dated? Is he single? Here's what we know about the comedians love life...
Kevin Hart is one of the richest and influential entertainers in the world. While he is dedicated to his comedic career and loves producing quality and funny content, he has a past with the ladies.
What is Kevin Hart's net worth in 2021?
In 2017, the star was embroiled in a massive cheating scandal which shocked the world. Hart cheated on his wife Eniko Parrish while she was pregnant with their son Kenzo Kash.
However, the pair have overcome the scandal and have gone on the flourish in their relationship, even welcoming another baby – a girl named Kaori May Hart.
But who has Kevin Hart dated? What is his dating history?
-
Eniko Parrish
Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart have been married for 4 years. The pair dated for 5 years after getting together in Aug 2009.
After they were engaged for one year, they eventually tied the knot on 13th Aug 2016.
Hart and Parrish have 2 children together,, Kenzo Kash, three and Kaori Mai.
Their relationship hasn't always been smooth, as Hart was exposed for cheating on Eniko while she was eight-months pregnant with their son Kenzo Kash in 2017.
In the third episode of his Netflix original docuseries, “Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up,” the couple addressed the cheating scandal, where a woman released a sex tape with the comedian.
“I don't know who it was,” she explained, referring to the DM received.
”They sent me an edited video of Kevin and another woman. I was pregnant at that time. I was about seven or eight months pregnant and I was having breakfast and I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it."
"I called him, I'm crying, I'm like pissed. Right then and there, I just kept saying, 'How the f––- did you let that happen?'" she said in the episode.
However, the pair managed to get through that hard time and have since moved on in their marraige. They also went onto welcome their daughter Kaori May Hart.
-
Torrei Hart
Torrei Hart and Kevin Hart were married for 8 years. The pair dated for 8 months after getting together in Jun 2001.
Once they were engaged for a year, they got married on 22nd May 2003.
The married couple welcomed two children, Heaven Leigh, 16, and Hendrix, 13.
Eight years later after they got married, the pair they separated in Feb 2010 and later got divorced in Nov 2011.
In February 2010, Kevin and Torrei filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
Hart requested joint custody of their two children, a daughter Heaven Lee Hart (born 2005) and a son Hendrix Hart (born October 8, 2007).
The divorce was finalised in November 2011.
-
Natassia Smith
Nastassia Smith is most known for appearing on American Reality TV show Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.
She was born on 10th November, 1987 in Jamaica, Queens, New York City, New York, USA.
Smith and Kevin Hart allegedly had an encounter in Jan 2012. However, there is not much that came of their link up.
-
Simply Jess
Simply Jess is an American model, known for her work in the adult and glamour industry,
Born Jessica F. Marquez on 6th April, 1985 in Queens, New York, NY, USA, she is also famous for being a club promoter.
Kevin Hart was rumoured to have dated simply jess.
Simply Jess has also been romantically linked to Shad Moss (2011), Trey Songz (2010 - 2011), Chris Brown (2010 - 2012), Tyrese Gibson (2007), Julez Santana and Marlon Wayans.