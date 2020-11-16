Kevin Hart Netflix special ‘Zero F*cks Given’: trailer, how to watch & more

Kevin Hart Netflix special ‘Zero F*cks Given’: trailer, how to watch & more. Picture: Getty/Netflix

American comedian Kevin Hart's Netflix special 'Zero F*cks Given' is coming to Netflix soon!

Kevin Hart is making a return to our screens. This time around, he's letting the world into his home with his latest Netflix special 'Zero F**cks Given'.

Following up from his epic 2019 Netflix special 'Irresponsible', the 41-year-old comedian will not be holding back when it comes to his life dramas in the new special.

Find out more about 'Zero F**ks Given' below.