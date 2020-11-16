What is Kevin Hart's net worth in 2020?
16 November 2020, 13:29 | Updated: 16 November 2020, 15:18
Multi-talented comedian Kevin Hart has been labelled one of the richest and influential entertainers in the world.
Kevin Hart is one of the most influential American stand-up comedians to date. Hart is also an actor and producer – running his own production company 'HartBeat Productions'.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the 41-year-old has built an extensive fortune for himself and his famous family – but how much is Kevin Hart worth?
Kevin is one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world. Hart has starred in hit movies such as ‘Scary Movie 3’ (2003), ‘Soul Plane’ (2004), ‘Little Fockers’ (2010), and ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ (2017).
Hart blew up in the comedy scene when he released his first stand-up series titled ‘I’m a Grown Little Man’ in 2009.
Kevin Hart is also known for his astonishing performances in films like Think Like a Man (2012), Grudge Match (2013), Ride Along (2014) and its sequel Ride Along 2 (2016).
About Last Night (2014), Get Hard (2015), Central Intelligence (2016), The Secret Life of Pets (2016), Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017), Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), Night School (2018), and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) are other films to name, which Hart has starred in.
-
What is Kevin Hart's net worth in 2020?
According to Wealthy Gorillas, Kevin Hart’s net worth is estimated to be roughly $200 million in 2020.
Hart grossed $15 million for his ‘Laugh At My Pain’ tour in 2011. The tour was one of 2011's most successful comedy tours.
In 2012, Kevin Hart hosted the MTV Award show. The following year he landed a recurring role on the ABC comedy sitcom ‘Modern Family’.
Hart also starred on series such as ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood and Workaholics’.
Hart hosted the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber back in 2015.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, between August 2015 and August 2016, Kevin earned $90 million from touring, movies, merchandise, endorsements, and more.
Kevin made a whopping $60 million between June 2017 and June 2018.
The comedian earned another $60 million between June 2018 and June 2019. In the following 12 month period, he earned $40 million.
Kevin Hart secured a deal with Netflix for his 'Zero F**ks Given' comedy special, set to arrive on Nov 17.