What is Kevin Hart's net worth in 2020?

What is Kevin Hart's Net Worth in 2020? Picture: Getty

Multi-talented comedian Kevin Hart has been labelled one of the richest and influential entertainers in the world.

Kevin Hart is one of the most influential American stand-up comedians to date. Hart is also an actor and producer – running his own production company 'HartBeat Productions'.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the 41-year-old has built an extensive fortune for himself and his famous family – but how much is Kevin Hart worth?

Kevin is one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world. Hart has starred in hit movies such as ‘Scary Movie 3’ (2003), ‘Soul Plane’ (2004), ‘Little Fockers’ (2010), and ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ (2017).

Hart blew up in the comedy scene when he released his first stand-up series titled ‘I’m a Grown Little Man’ in 2009.

Kevin Hart is also known for his astonishing performances in films like Think Like a Man (2012), Grudge Match (2013), Ride Along (2014) and its sequel Ride Along 2 (2016).

About Last Night (2014), Get Hard (2015), Central Intelligence (2016), The Secret Life of Pets (2016), Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017), Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), Night School (2018), and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) are other films to name, which Hart has starred in.