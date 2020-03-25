Kevin Hart reveals his wife is pregnant with sweet Instagram post

25 March 2020, 11:14

Kevin Hart reveals his wife his pregnant
Kevin Hart reveals his wife his pregnant. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Comedian Kevin Hart broke his pregnancy news with a sweet post on Instagram whilst in coronavirus quarantine.

Kevin Hart has revealed that his wife is expecting the couple's second child, as he shared a sweet pregnancy announcement on his Instagram page.

> Kevin Hart recalls the moment he pooped himself on stage

Whilst in coronavirus quarantine, the 40-year-old comedian took to his social media to reveal that he and his wife Eniko Parris were expecting a baby, describing the couple as "#Blessed".

Writing on Instagram alongside a picture of his pregnant wife, Kevin Hart said, '#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh'.

Parris posted the same picture of her growing baby bump and captioned her post, 'baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6! #glowingandgrowing'.

Kevin Hart has two other children from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart, with the couple filing for divorce in 2010.

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parris are expecting their second child
Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parris are expecting their second child. Picture: Getty

The news comes just days after Kevin Hart shared a hilarious story about pooping himself on stage during a live comedy show.

Kevin has been revealing 'Confessions from the Hart' stories on Instagram whilst he's been isolating from coronavirus.

