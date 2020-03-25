Kevin Hart reveals his wife is pregnant with sweet Instagram post
25 March 2020, 11:14
Comedian Kevin Hart broke his pregnancy news with a sweet post on Instagram whilst in coronavirus quarantine.
Kevin Hart has revealed that his wife is expecting the couple's second child, as he shared a sweet pregnancy announcement on his Instagram page.
Whilst in coronavirus quarantine, the 40-year-old comedian took to his social media to reveal that he and his wife Eniko Parris were expecting a baby, describing the couple as "#Blessed".
Writing on Instagram alongside a picture of his pregnant wife, Kevin Hart said, '#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh'.
Parris posted the same picture of her growing baby bump and captioned her post, 'baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6! #glowingandgrowing'.
Kevin Hart has two other children from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart, with the couple filing for divorce in 2010.
The news comes just days after Kevin Hart shared a hilarious story about pooping himself on stage during a live comedy show.
Kevin has been revealing 'Confessions from the Hart' stories on Instagram whilst he's been isolating from coronavirus.
