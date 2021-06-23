Is Fatherhood based on a true story? The inspiration for Kevin Hart's new Netflix movie revealed

The heartbreaking true story that inspired Netflix's Fatherhood.

Directed by Paul Weitz, Netflix's new movie Fatherhood has already won over scores of fans.

Despite Hart being known for his comedy, the feature film really tugs at the heartstrings with its emotional storylines and sterling performances by Kevin, who stars as single dad Matt Logelin, and Melody Hurd, who plays his on-screen daughter Maddy.

The narrative centres around the struggles and challenges Matt faces as a single parent, following the death of his wife.

It also documents the special bond between father and daughter, and how they both negotiate loss and grief.

But is Fatherhood based on a true story? Here's what inspired the Netflix film...

Is Netflix's Fatherhood based on a true story?

It is! The film is an adaptation of Matt Logelin's New York Times-bestselling memoir, Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love.

Thirteen years ago, Matt tragically lost his wife Liz, whom he met at high school, during childbirth.

Liz had already experienced a difficult pregnancy, but died twenty-seven hours after giving birth to their daughter Madeline from a pulmonary embolism. She never got to hold her baby.

Matt first set up a blog detailing his experiences, before turning it into a memoir. Speaking to Today about the process, he revealed: "The only goal with this was to make sure that my daughter had some document of our time together, you know? Her Mama died, and I was the only one left with the memories."

Commenting on his role in the film, Hart said: “This is an opportunity to not only share my story, but bringing light to a thing that happens that people don't really know happens often.

"His journey from pain to happiness is one like no others."

He added: "So my respect level went through the roof. And my appetite for a meaningful piece of material went through the roof as well."

Fatherhood is available to stream on Netflix now.