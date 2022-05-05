Who is Toni Bowden? Age & Instagram of wife Drake followed revealed
5 May 2022, 14:59
Who is the woman Drake followed? What is her name, age and Instagram? Here's everything we know about her...
Listen to this article
Drake has shocked the internet after savagely following and sliding in a troll's wife's DM on Instagram.
Drake DM’s troll's wife after he insults rapper’s son Adonis on Instagram
The woman, who Drizzy messaged on the 'Gram, is Toni Bowden. The rapper slid in her DM's after her husband dissed Drake, while involving the rapper's 4-year-old son Adonis Graham.
Here's everything we know about Toni Bowden...
-
Who is Toni Bowden?
Toni Bowden is the woman Drake recently followed snd DM'd on Instagram.
She is the wife of Instagram user Ceddy Bowden. The pair tied the knot in 2021 and have two daughters.
She often shares photos and clips of the herself, her husband, and the family they have created.
Toni is an Digital Creator, according to her Instagram profile.
Toni's age has not been been revealed.
-
What was Toni Bowden's involvement with Drake?
Toni Bowden made headlines after Canadian rapper Drake slid into her DMs.
It all began when Drizzy commented on NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews’ Instagram post.
The coach defended NBA superstar Ja Morant’s dad, Tee, and praised him for being supportive.
Drake, who is the father of four-year-old Adonis, commented: “Imagine your son makes the league and he’s Ja Or Melo or Lonzo, all you can do is be elated and competitive and over supportive, and it’s a right of passage to that the OG’s talk s**t.”
“I know I’mma be this way even if my son is in a Rubix cube competition [sunglasses emoji]” the 35-year-old rapper added.
Things got deep when Instagram user Ceddy Bowen trolled Drizzy, involving is son, Adonis.
Ceddy replied to Drake's comment, writing: 'Ya son prolly play with ghost writers'.
However, Drizzy fired back and wrote: 'I just followed your girl cause she’s prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life.'
The rapper then followed Toni Bowden on social media, and she proved it by uploading a screenshot of the follow notification on her phone.
She captioned the post: 'oh hey @champagnepapi' along with the eyes emoji.
Later, Ceddy let people know that Drizzy actually slid in to his wife's DM's, writing: "Oh nahhhhhhh fool really DM'd my wife. I'm [several laughing while crying emojis]' over a screenshot.
In the screenshot, Drake messaged Toni, writing: 'I'm here for u ma.'
She responded to Drake following her and DM'ing her, by writing: 'MY HUSBAND @CEDDYBO_YBAGNM DECIDES TO BE A TROLL AND NOW @CHAMPAGNEPAPI THINKING I NEED EXCITEMENT IN MY LIFE [eyes open and laughing while crying emojis]'
-
What is Toni Bowden's Instagram?
Toni Bowden has over 24,000 followers on her Instagram account.
Toni often posts about her husband and family and is an advocate for self-care.
Toni Bowden's Instagram handle is @tonibowden.x
-
What is Toni Bowden's husband's Instagram?
Toni Bowden's husband, Ceddy Bowen, has over a whopping 16,000 followers on Instagram.
Ceddy Bowen's Instagram handle is @ceddybo_ybagnm.
He often shares photos of himself, his wife and their family.