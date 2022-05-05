Who is Toni Bowden? Age & Instagram of wife Drake followed revealed

Toni's age has not been been revealed.

Toni is an Digital Creator, according to her Instagram profile.

She often shares photos and clips of the herself, her husband, and the family they have created.

She is the wife of Instagram user Ceddy Bowden. The pair tied the knot in 2021 and have two daughters.

Toni Bowden is the woman Drake recently followed snd DM'd on Instagram.

What was Toni Bowden's involvement with Drake?

Toni Bowden made headlines after Canadian rapper Drake slid into her DMs.

It all began when Drizzy commented on NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews’ Instagram post.

The coach defended NBA superstar Ja Morant’s dad, Tee, and praised him for being supportive.

Drake claps back at Toni Bowden's husband, Ceddy on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Drake, who is the father of four-year-old Adonis, commented: “Imagine your son makes the league and he’s Ja Or Melo or Lonzo, all you can do is be elated and competitive and over supportive, and it’s a right of passage to that the OG’s talk s**t.”

“I know I’mma be this way even if my son is in a Rubix cube competition [sunglasses emoji]” the 35-year-old rapper added.

Things got deep when Instagram user Ceddy Bowen trolled Drizzy, involving is son, Adonis.

Toni Bowden reveals Drake followed her on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Ceddy replied to Drake's comment, writing: 'Ya son prolly play with ghost writers'.

However, Drizzy fired back and wrote: 'I just followed your girl cause she’s prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life.'

The rapper then followed Toni Bowden on social media, and she proved it by uploading a screenshot of the follow notification on her phone.

She captioned the post: 'oh hey @champagnepapi' along with the eyes emoji.

Ceddy reveals that Drake slid into his wife, Toni Bowden's DM's. Picture: Instagram

Later, Ceddy let people know that Drizzy actually slid in to his wife's DM's, writing: "Oh nahhhhhhh fool really DM'd my wife. I'm [several laughing while crying emojis]' over a screenshot.

In the screenshot, Drake messaged Toni, writing: 'I'm here for u ma.'

She responded to Drake following her and DM'ing her, by writing: 'MY HUSBAND @CEDDYBO_YBAGNM DECIDES TO BE A TROLL AND NOW @CHAMPAGNEPAPI THINKING I NEED EXCITEMENT IN MY LIFE [eyes open and laughing while crying emojis]'