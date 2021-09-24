Who is Lourdes Leon? Age, Instagram, career & more
24 September 2021, 16:04
Here's everything you need to know about Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon.
Lourdes Leon has turned heads, starring in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol 3. show.
But, what else do we know about the star?
-
Is Lourdes Leon Madnonna's daughter?
Lourdes is Madonna's oldest daughter.
The star shares her oldest child with fitness trainer and actor Carlos Leon.
Lourdes' parents begun dating in 1995, however split in 1997 when their daughter was seven months old.
-
How old is Lourdes Leon?
Leon is 24 years old, having been born on 14 October 1996.
-
Does Lourdes Leon have a boyfriend?
Lourdes Leon has reportedly been dating Jonathan Puglia since 2017.
-
What is Lourdes Leon's career?
The star launched the Material Girl clothing line in 2010 in collaboration with her mother - where she worked as a creative director.
She now has a large social media following and also has a career in modelling.
The 24 year old recently starred in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show.
-
What is Lourdes Leon's Instagram?
Lourdes Leon can be found on Instagram at: @lourdesleon.