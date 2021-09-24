Who is Lourdes Leon? Age, Instagram, career & more

24 September 2021, 16:04

Lourdes Leon is Madonna's oldest daughter
Lourdes Leon is Madonna's oldest daughter. Picture: Getty

Here's everything you need to know about Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon.

Lourdes Leon has turned heads, starring in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol 3. show.

Here's what happened when Tems & Rihanna met at the Savage x Fenty show

But, what else do we know about the star?

  1. Is Lourdes Leon Madnonna's daughter?

    Lourdes is Madonna's oldest daughter.

    The star shares her oldest child with fitness trainer and actor Carlos Leon.

    Lourdes' parents begun dating in 1995, however split in 1997 when their daughter was seven months old.

    Lourdes is Madonna's oldest daughter
    Lourdes is Madonna's oldest daughter. Picture: Getty

  2. How old is Lourdes Leon?

    Leon is 24 years old, having been born on 14 October 1996.

  3. Does Lourdes Leon have a boyfriend?

    Lourdes Leon has reportedly been dating Jonathan Puglia since 2017.

    Lourdes Leon is 24 years old
    Lourdes Leon is 24 years old. Picture: Getty

  4. What is Lourdes Leon's career?

    The star launched the Material Girl clothing line in 2010 in collaboration with her mother - where she worked as a creative director.

    She now has a large social media following and also has a career in modelling.

    The 24 year old recently starred in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show.

    Leon recently starred in the Savage x Fenty show
    Leon recently starred in the Savage x Fenty show. Picture: Getty

  5. What is Lourdes Leon's Instagram?

    Lourdes Leon can be found on Instagram at: @lourdesleon.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

What song will Anthony Joshua use for his ring walk before Oleksandr Usyk fight?

What song will Anthony Joshua use for his ring walk before Oleksandr Usyk fight?
Anthony Joshua VS Oleksandr Usyk fight: How to watch, livestream, times & more

Anthony Joshua VS Oleksandr Usyk fight: How to watch, livestream, times & more
Oloni is a sex and relationships expert.

Who is Oloni? Career, Instagram, age & more

Jason has announced his split from Jena

Did Jason Derulo break up with Jena Frumes?

Trending

The Fugees 'The Score 25th Anniversary Tour' live concert at the London O2

The Fugees 'The Score 25th Anniversary Tour' live concert at the London O2
QUIZ: Only true Hip-Hop fans will get 100% on this album artwork quiz

QUIZ: Only true Hip-Hop fans will get 100% on this album artwork quiz

Quizzes

Kash Doll announces she's pregnant with first child

Kash Doll announces she's pregnant with first child

Tems and Rih linked up at the Savage x Fenty show

Here's what happened when Tems & Rihanna met at the Savage x Fenty show

Rihanna

The duo delivered a fun track

Aitch ft. Avelino 'Party Round My Place' lyrics meaning explained