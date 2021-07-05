Who is Lil Uzi Vert's ex Brittany Byrd? What are the allegations she made against him?

Who is Lil Uzi Vert's ex Brittany Byrd? What are the allegations she made against him? Picture: Getty/Instagram

Lil Uzi Vert has been accused of hitting and pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd. Here's everything we know so far.

Lil Uzi Vert is now with City Girls' JT, but his ex-girlfriend has come through with claims he physically harmed her.

The 'P2' rapper has been accused of allegedly pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd. She reportedly went to the local sheriff's station at West Hollywood and filed a complaint against Uzi, claiming he placed the weapon on her stomach.

But, who is she? and what are the allegations she has made against Lil Uzi Vert?