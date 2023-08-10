Who are Lil Tay's Parents Christopher Hope & Angela Tian?

Lil Tay Launches New Reality TV Show

Here's everything we know about Lil Tay's parents amid her reported death at the age of 14.

Teen rapper and social media influencer Lil Tay has reportedly passed away at the age of 14, with her shock death making waves across the internet.

The shock death has become shrouded in mystery as no cause of death has been revealed and little information has been shared besides a statement to the teen's Instagram page.

Some fans are convinced that Lil Tay's parents - Christopher Hope and Angela Tian published the statement, and here's all we know about Lil Tay (Claire Hope) and Jason Tian's parents.

Who is Lil Tay's Brother Jason Tian and how did he allegedly die?

Lil Tay with her brother Jason and rapper Lil Pump. Picture: Instagram