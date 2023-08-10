How did Lil Tay allegedly die? What was her cause of death?

The teen rapper and influencer has reportedly died at the age of 14.

Teen rapper and social media influencer Lil Tay has reportedly passed away at the age of 14, with her shock death making waves across the internet.

The shock death has become shrouded in mystery as no cause of death has been revealed and little information has been shared besides a statement to the teen's Instagram page.

Here's everything we know about Lil Tay and her brother Jason Tian's reported deaths.

The rapper and social media influencer has reportedly passed away aged 14. Picture: Instagram

Lil Tay, whose name was Claire Hope, was announced to have passed away via a statement on her official Instagram account on 9 August by an unknown person.

It was also revealed that her older brother, Jason Tian, 21, had also died but both cause of deaths are currently unknown.

The reported deaths have become shrouded in mystery after Lil Tay's former manager Harry Tsang called into question the "legitimacy of the statement issued by the family."

This statement was uploaded to her official Instagram announcing her death. Picture: Instagram

He told The Daily Beast that he has "been in communication with individuals who have an intimate understanding of the family’s situation."

Police in Lil Tay's hometown Vancouver, Canada and Los Angeles, California, where she had been living, reportedly have no record of her or her brother's deaths.

Chris Hope, the father of Lil Tay, was approached by the NY Post and refused to confirm the passing of his daughter's death.

This page will be updated when more information comes to light.