What time does season two of The Kardashians get released on Disney+?
20 September 2022, 14:08
What time does The Kardashians season two come on Disney+ and Hulu? Here's what we know.
Season two of The Kardashians is fast approaching, and with three months since the last episode, fans are eager to get their hands on the new series of the Kardashian clan.
Series one of The Kardashians detailed Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West, her appearance on SNL and Kourtney and Travis' engagement.
Despite the chunk of season two's action yet to be unveiled, there have been multiple teasers detailing all the events to come, including Kourtney and Travis' wedding and the arrival of Kylie's second child.
When will season two air on Disney+?
Season two of The Kardashians will star airing on September 22 with new episodes airing weekly.
Much like season one, they will be about an hour long.
It is reported that there are 10 episodes much like the previous season, meaning that the finale is likely to air around the 1st December.
What time will The Kardashians be released on Disney+?
Much like season one of The Kardashians, the new season will be released on Hulu at 12 Eastern Time in America.
For the UK, it is reported that season two will be released at 8am GMT every Thursday, ready for fans to watch.
It is available to watch on streaming service Disney+
What will be going down in season two?
Season two of The Kardashians promises to be jam-packed and full of drama and surprises.
Among the notable sisters of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie, mum Kris will be appearing.
The men in their lives, including Travis Barker, Travis Scott, Corey Gamble, Kanye West, Pete Davidson, Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick and Devin Booker are also likely to make appearances in season two.
