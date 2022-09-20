What time does season two of The Kardashians get released on Disney+?

What time does The Kardashians season two come on Disney+ and Hulu? Here's what we know.

Season two of The Kardashians is fast approaching, and with three months since the last episode, fans are eager to get their hands on the new series of the Kardashian clan.

Series one of The Kardashians detailed Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West, her appearance on SNL and Kourtney and Travis' engagement.

Despite the chunk of season two's action yet to be unveiled, there have been multiple teasers detailing all the events to come, including Kourtney and Travis' wedding and the arrival of Kylie's second child.

