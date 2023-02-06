What did Viola Davis win a Grammy Award for? Her EGOT explained

Viola Davis has become the 18th person in history to achieve EGOT status, and emotionally spoke about this honour on stage.

Actress Viola Davis has joined the elite club of EGOT recipients at last night's Grammy Awards!

She scooped up a Grammy for her audiobook recording of her memoir, Finding Me, in the category of Best Spoken Word Album.

The 57-year-old becomes the third Black woman in history to be of EGOT status, but what does this mean?

Viola Davis became the third Black woman in history to achieve EGOT status. Picture: Getty

Being of EGOT status means that the recipient has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award, and is known as the USA's entertainment grand slam of awards.

Davis now joins Jennifer Hudson, Whoopi Goldberg and John Legend among others as winners of all four awards.

She won the Emmy for her performance in How to Get Away with Murder, an Oscar for the film Fences, and a Tony award in 2001 and 2010.

Viola Davis accepts the Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording award for Finding Me during the 65th GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

In her acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards, Viola said "I wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola" on stage in Los Angeles.

"To honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And, it has just been such a journey – I just Egot!"

The actress was up against Lin Manuel Miranda, Jamie Foxx, Questlove and Mel Brooks in the category.