Wendy Williams sparks health concerns as 'tired' appearance shocks viewers

The talk show host, 55, appeared sluggish during a segment on her show.

Wendy Williams has been continuing her popular eponymous talk show online during lockdown, but her latest appearance left some viewers concerned.

During an 'at home' episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Williams, 55, discusses the relationship between 21-year-old Reginae Carter, the eldest daughter of Lil Wayne, and her ex-boyfriend, Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci, 29.

Wendy Williams sparked concerns among fans as she sounded tired and sluggish during a segment on her show. Picture: Instagram/@wendyshow

However, viewers were left distracted by Wendy's demeanour - in the clip, she appears sluggish and exhausted, leaving fans worried for her health owing to her ongoing health issues and history of drug addiction.

"Wendy seems depressed. Drunk or on xanax," wrote one. "Wendy looked so tired and uninterested today," said another.

"I love you Wendy, but I’m worried about you! I hope you have ppl looking after you," said one concerned fan. "Wendy kinda sluggish today! Not as peppy....hope everything is A-OK!" echoed another.

Williams didn't respond to the speculation, but three days later (18 May), the show announced that it has been temporarily postponed in order for Wendy to receive treatment for her Graves' disease, which was causing her fatigue.

A statement from the show's official Instagram account reads: "Recently, Wendy has been ealing with symptoms of her Graves' disease which is causing fatigue.

"In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment.

We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing Wendy@Home. More updates on the return date will follow."

Wendy has paused her 'Wendy @ Home' shows to take some time off to treat her Graves' disease, which has caused her fatigue. Picture: Instagram/@wendyshow

Meanwhile, Wendy recently roasted longtime target Future after his eighth baby from his eighth baby mother was confirmed by a DNA test.

Giving advice to the 36-year-old rapper, Wendy said "Future, you need to tie it in a knot and leave it alone, although I guarantee you, this time next year he’ll have two more kids."