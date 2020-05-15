Wendy Williams drops vulgar joke on Future's sex life as his eighth baby is confirmed

Wendy Williams slams Future for his "growing list of baby mama's". Picture: Getty/Instagram

Talk show host Wendy Williams roasts Future for having his eighth child by his eight baby mama, during her show.

Wendy Williams has savagely roasted Future after it was confirmed that his eighth baby by his eighth baby mama, Elizabeth “Eliza” Seraphin.

During Wednesday’s (May 13) episode of Wendy @ Home, the talk show host gave her opinion on Future's baby mama drama.

Wendy slammed the "Mask Off" rapper for having a baby by another woman, adding to his list.

Although she did claim Future needs to take accountability for the situation, she also believes the women who choose to lay down with him are just as responsibile.

During the chat, She believes any woman who would have sex with the 36-year-old rap star suffers from a lack of self-esteem.

“I say he’s pathetic and so are you if you dare lay down with this man,” she says in the clip.

“You think nothing of yourself. I’m talking about Future. And they say he’s worth $40 million dollars, sooooo what?! Eight kids, the DNA test is confirmed? Congratulations."

She continued "The most recent one is one, so it took a year. Eliza Reign, she’s the one Future always said she calls Future ‘the bag.’"

Wendy corrected herself saying “Check baby?". She continued "That’s pretty pathetic of her. But you gotta watch out who you sons lay down with … Come on!"

The 55-year-old talk show host added: "And she wants child support. $53,000 a month, for one child. That’s a lot of money. It’s just a horrible story all the way around."

Giving advice to the 36-year-old rapper, Wendy said "Future, you need to tie it in a knot and leave it alone, although I guarantee you, this time next year he’ll have two more kids."

She added "No condom-wearing, nasty …. talented though. But who cares?”. Watch the full video above.

What do you think of Wendy Williams comments? Let us know @CapitalXTRA