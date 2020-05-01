Nicki Minaj responds to claims she 'shaded' Wendy Williams in new lyrics

Nicki Minaj has responded to claims she shaded Wendy Williams in her 'Say So' remix. Picture: Getty

The 'Yikes' rapper has a long-running feud with the outspoken talk show host.

Nicki Minaj has addressed speculation that she called out Wendy Williams on her 'Say So' remix with Doja Cat.

After the 'Yikes' rapper, 37, jumped on Doja's popular song which went viral on TikTok this year, fans were losing it over one particular line on the outro of the track.

"Why you talkin' 'bout who body fake? / With all the fillers in your face, you just full of hate / That real a** ain't keep your n***a home / Now you lookin' silly, that's word to silicon," she spits.

Many fans were convinced that the lyrics were about Williams, 55, owing to Wendy's long-running history of gossiping about Nicki on her eponymous talk show.

The way Nicki dragged Miss Wendy P Williams so effortlessly 😭 #SaySoRMX pic.twitter.com/K0XIyoSzv7 — 🦄 (@HARDWHlTE) May 1, 2020

Now why did Nicki have to body Wendy Williams on the outro like that #SaySoRMX pic.twitter.com/jFwgCDNMSz — Papisongo🤩 (@Rickyam21) May 1, 2020

Nicki Minaj did not have to do Wendy Williams like that in the say so remix 😩😂 — Dem (@Demthagod) May 1, 2020

"Nicki shading Wendy Williams in this remix.... bro I'm screaming," said one, while another added, "THEY REALLY MF DID THAT. NICKI REALLY CAME FOR WENDY’S NECK".

"Why Nicki Minaj have to drag Wendy Williams like that," said one fan, while one exclaimed, "I was taken A BACK when nicki threw shade towards wendy".

However, Nicki later took to Instagram stories to put an end to the speculation. "The line ain't about Wendy tho #SaySoRemix," she posted.

Nicki denied that the line was about Wendy. Picture: Instagram

Back in March, Wendy warned Minaj that she was ruining her brand by being marrying her husband Kenneth Petty, who has been previously charged with rape and manslaughter.

"Now you've ruined everything about what your brand could be again. You're never going to stand a chance when you're with a man who pulls a knife at rape point," she said.

Who do you think Nicki's lyric is about? Let us know @capitalxtra.