Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae reveals his breakup advice following her YFN Lucci split

Reginae Carter reveals advice her father Lil Wayne gave her post-breakup. Picture: Getty

Reginae Carter opens up about her split with rapper YFN Lucci and reveals what her father, Lil Wayne, advised her to do.

Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter has taken her father's advice when it comes to dealing with her public breakup with rapper YFN Lucci.

The 21-year-old singer/TV personality has opened up about her recovery from heartbreak in the new season of VH1's T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.

During one scene of the show, Reginae talks to her mother Toya Wright, about the breakup, where she reveals that she's coping well and feeling good about the split.

Reginae reveals she's taking the time to get to know and love herself before she thinks about getting into another relationship.

The "Mind Goin' Crazy" singer went on to say that her breakup with Lucci has resulted in her being closed to her father Lil Wayne.

Reginae claims she's been able to open up to her father and really take heed of his advice.

"To hear my daddy tell me that Lucci, he loves you probably, but he's not in love with you because of the actions and the things that he's doing." Reginae began.

"My father told me that sometimes when people don't know love themselves, they can't love other people, and you can't blame them for that," she says during an interview scene.

Reginae added "Sometimes people just don't know how to love. Lil Wayne! He made the song! 'How to Love.'"

In a previous episode of Friends & Family Hustle, Reginae opened up about why her and Lucci split up.

Reginae revealed that she had seen a change in Lucci and longer felt respected in the relationship. She claimed the infamous Cucumber Party was "the last straw."

"After a long on and off again relationship me and Lucci are finally done," she said. "I feel like he didn’t have respect for me like he did at the beginning."

"Of course, the Cucumber Party was the last straw for me. I feel like it’s not respectful for a man who’s in a relationship to be there. It’s certain things that you just don’t do, especially dating me."

