How much did Tyson Fury make in his last fight against Oleksandr Usyk?

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fought their undisputed heavyweight fight in Saudi Arabia over the weekend, which saw Usyk win by means of split decision.

The pair both reigned as previously undefeated, however the biggest fight of the 21st century saw Fury go the distance but his opponent then became the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Both boxers received a hefty pay check as a result of the fight, but just exactly how much money did they both earn from the Fury VS Usyk fight? Here's everything you need to know.

How much money did Tyson Fury make from his fight against Oleksandr Usyk?

Despite not winning, Tyson Fury scooped up a huge amount of money from his defeat against Usyk at the weekend. Two judges scored the fight for Usyk, while a third scored it 114-113 to Fury.

Tyson Fury is expected to have earned a whopping £80 million from his fight, having reached an agreement in 2023 with a 70/30 split in favour of Fury.

How much money did Oleksandr Usyk make from his fight against Tyson Fury?

On the other side of the agreement, Osyk is expected to have made between £30 and £50 million for his win against Fury.

Fury also revealed a date for a rematch against Usyk, with this expected to be in mid-October after the pair reportedly cover from their injuries.

“We go back to our families and we run it back in October. For sure, we’ll rest up, then get back on it in October, I thought I won the fight but I’m not going to cry and make excuses," Tyson said following the fight.