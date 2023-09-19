What is Tyson Fury's New Baby Name?

Have Tyson and Paris Fury had their seventh child? What have they called their new baby? Here's everything you need to know.

Boxing champion Tyson Fury and his wife Paris have welcomed their seventh child together this week.

Their baby was born in the early hours of Monday 18 September, with Paris announcing the news on her social media.

The couple already have six children, ranging from 14 to now a newborn baby! Keep reading to find out all about the Fury family's latest addition.

The Fury family. Picture: Instagram

Has Tyson Fury had Another Baby? Tyson and Paris Fury have welcomed their newest addition, a baby boy together. They shared the happy news with OK! Magazine, and said their baby boy arrived at 2:29am weighing 6lb 13oz. The happy couple told the magazine that: "We're over the moon to have welcomed our baby boy to the Fury family. His brothers and sisters can't wait to meet him and create lots of Fury fun!" Tyson Fury and his wife Paris have welcomed another child. Picture: Getty How many kids has Tyson Fury got? Tyson and Paris Fury have seven children: Venezuela, 14

Prince John James, 10

Prince 'Tutty' Tyson, six

Valencia, five

Prince Adonis Amaziah Fury, four

Athena, two

A baby boy, newborn Tyson and Paris with their children. Picture: Instagram What has Tyson Fury named his new baby? So far, the Fury's have not revealed the name of their bundle of joy. However, they did reveal that: "Our boy is the most perfect addition and we're bursting with love for him. It's crazy how you can love someone so quick." Tyson and Paris have been together since they were teenagers and have been married for 15 years. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Fury (@parisfury1)