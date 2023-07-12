Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: Odds, Tickets, Start Time & More

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

Tyson Fury has confirmed his next fight against ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou later this year.

The WBC heavyweight champiion will be boxing Ngannou, who is one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts, and will be making the transition to boxing.

So, when and where is the fight? What are their records? Here's everything you need to know about this landmark fight.

Fury's opponent Ngannou said it is a dream come true to box him. Picture: Getty