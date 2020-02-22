What song did Deontay Wilder use for his ring walk before his second fight with Tyson Fury?

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury is taking place in Las Vegas on 22nd February 2020. Picture: Getty

The 34-year-old boxer fights Tyson Fury on 22nd February in Las Vegas and his ring-walk is always a big moment, but what music did he choose?

When Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury first happened back in December 2018, there were fireworks and the fight went down in history after the two undefeated Heavyweight champions put on a fight to remember.

After that fight was scored as a draw by the judges, a second bout was scheduled for February 2020 and it's finally here, so will Wilder and Fury live up to the hype?

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury fight in Las Vegas on 22nd February. Picture: Getty

One thing you can be sure of is that Deontay Wilder's ring walk will be a big moment in the night as he's sure to wear an extravagant costume as he makes his way to the ring.

But what music will Deontay Wilder walk out to during his ring walk and will it be something he's used before?

What is Deontay Wilder's ring walk music in his fight against Tyson Fury?

In the first fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, Wilder entered to the song 'And Then They Came For Me' by Audiomachine.

He always enters to a powerful, atmospheric song which creates an ominous ambience inside whichever arena he's fighting, so will he choose the same music for his second fight against Fury in Las Vegas?

What is Deontay Wilder's favourite music?

Speaking about his taste in music, Wilder said, "Most time when I'm listening to music it's mostly like R&B or Gospel - I love old-skool Funk though."

He went on to add, "If I'm finna come to the gym, we listen to The Gap Band, Temptations, Kool and the Gang, Marvin Gaye, Frankie Beverly, you know, all those different guys"

"When I'm in a mood that I wanna think and relax, something that'll soothe my mind, I listen to Gospel - Kirk Franklin, Yolanda Adans."

