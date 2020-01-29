The best R&B songs of 2020 so far
29 January 2020, 15:41 | Updated: 29 January 2020, 16:18
The smoothest jams from the likes of Jhené Aiko, Summer Walker, Chris Brown and more.
Turn down the lights and get ready to totally chill out, because your favourite R&B artists are setting the smoothest of vibes for 2020.
Enjoy the delicate tones of Jhené Aiko, H.E.R. and Summer Walker and the infectious rhythms of Chris Brown and PARTYNEXTDOOR as we pick out this year's hottest tracks.
Check out the best R&B songs of 2020 below.
PARTYNEXTDOOR feat. Drake - 'Loyal'
Stormzy feat. H.E.R. - 'One Second'
Jhené Aiko - 'Pu$$y Fairy (OTW)'
Usher feat. Ella Mai - 'Don't Waste My Time'
H.E.R. feat. Pop Smoke, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie & Chris Brown - 'Slide (Remix)'
Gashi feat. DJ Snake, Afro B & Chris Brown - 'Safety 2020'