What is Tyson Fury’s Net Worth in 2024? Fortune Revealed

Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

What is boxer Tyson Fury's net worth in 2024 following his fight against Usyk? Here's everything you need to know about the boxer's fortune.

Tyson Fury is coming off of his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia over the weekend, which saw him lose his WBC belt and undefeated record.

However, the 35-year-old still cashed in on a hefty pay check, and was reportedly paid a huge £80 million for the fight, which left fans wondering what Tyson Fury's overall net worth is.

The boxer's main source of income is from the sport, but also has lucrative sponsorship deals, a Netflix show and many more. So, what is Tyson Fury's net worth in 2024?

Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury - Heavyweight Boxing. Picture: Getty

What is Tyson Fury's Net Worth?

Tyson Fury, whose nickname is the Gypsy King, is one of the richest boxers in history thanks to his sporting matches and lucrative sponsorship deals.

It is reported by the Daily Mirror that his net worth could be as high as £300 million, however Forbes estimate his wealth to be lower at around £40 million.

According to Forbes, he ranks as the 42nd highest paid athlete in the world for 2024.

Tyson Fury gestures ahead of the Heavyweight Championship fight against Oleksandr Usyk at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh. Picture date: Saturday May 18, 2024. Picture: Alamy

How did Tyson Fury make his fortune?

As well as boxing, Tyson Fury has his fingers in lots of pies in terms of sponsorship deals and business arrangements.

Fury has had affiliations with brands including WOW Hydrate, MTK Global and Lucozade, while he was also the subject of the hit Netflix documentary At Home with the Fury's.

His business ventures include his Furocity energy drink and owning a number of sports bars, as well as helping to write three best selling books.