Tyga seen leaving Halloween party with Tristan Thompson's rumoured girlfriend

Exes of the Kardashian family seem to now have dated the same OnlyFans model.

Rapper Tyga has been seen leaving a Halloween party with OnlyFans model Juanita JCV, just a month after Tristan Thompson took her to see a Jack Harlow concert.

The 25-year-old model was seen leaving a party in the same car as Kylie Jenner's ex boyfriend Tyga.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair were dressed in Halloween getup, and seemed to flirt as they got into the car and sped away.

Tristan Thompson spotted with OnlyFans model after Khloe Kardashian welcomes second child

Juanita is a 25-year-old OnlyFans model. Picture: Instagram

Tyga was dressed as Michael Jackson, and looked unrecognisable in his attire, whereas the OnlyFans model was dressed as a scantily-clad nurse.

It is not clear whether the rapper and model are just friends or an item, but they do follow each other on Instagram.

Tristan Thompson also has eyes on the model, and they were seen leaving a concert together back in September.

Tyga and Rob Kardashian clap back at Blac Chyna after she claims they pay 'no child support'

Tyga dated Kylie Jenner when she was a teenager. Picture: Getty Images

Previously, Juanita and Tyga have appeared in an X-rated OnlyFans scene together.

The model has over 2 million followers on Instagram and is known for her risque content and cleavage-ridden snaps.

Tyga and Kylie Jenner dated for multiple years, and Tristan Thompson dated and fathered two children with her sister - Khloe Kardashian.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA