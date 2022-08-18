Selena Gomez and Tyga spotted together at club 'after closing time'

The pair seemed to be spending time together at a top celebrity hotspot in Los Angeles.

Singer Selena Gomez and rapper Tyga were spotted together leaving a popular Hollywood restaurant last night (17 August).

Sources reported that Selena arrived at the hotspot just before midnight, and Tyga was already inside.

It is unclear if there is anything going on between the pair, however both are publicly single, and have met up on other occasions.

Selena Gomez pictured in London last month. Picture: Getty Images

Tyga has had a plethora of past celebrity girlfriends. Picture: Getty Images

According to TMZ, security did not let anyone else inside The Nice Guy in West Hollywood once the two of them were together, past the closing time of the restaurant.

They left separately, as Selena left out the back entrance and Tyga around the front at around 2:30am.

Tyga famously dated Kylie Jenner from 2014 to 2018, and has had other famous exes including Iggy Azalea and Blac Chyna, who he shares a child with.

Tyga at Selena Gomez’s 30th birthday event pic.twitter.com/1xn3rOm6tw — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) July 27, 2022

The 30-year-old actress and the 32-year-old rapper spent time at The Nice Guy, which is a popular spot for celebrities to hang out.

Neither Tyga or Selena were pictured together, and a source close to Selena reported that the two were visiting different groups of friends, but later in the night their groups merged and hung out together.

Tyga recently attended Gomez's 30th birthday party last month, and a source told another publication that the pop singer and actress is 'dating' but 'keeping her options open with a few guys' at the moment.