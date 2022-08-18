Selena Gomez and Tyga spotted together at club 'after closing time'

18 August 2022, 11:59

The pair seemed to be spending time together at a top celebrity hotspot in Los Angeles.

Singer Selena Gomez and rapper Tyga were spotted together leaving a popular Hollywood restaurant last night (17 August).

Sources reported that Selena arrived at the hotspot just before midnight, and Tyga was already inside.

It is unclear if there is anything going on between the pair, however both are publicly single, and have met up on other occasions.

Tyga dating history: from Kylie Jenner to Camaryn Swanson

Selena Gomez pictured in London last month
Selena Gomez pictured in London last month. Picture: Getty Images
Tyga has had a plethora of past celebrity girlfriends
Tyga has had a plethora of past celebrity girlfriends. Picture: Getty Images

According to TMZ, security did not let anyone else inside The Nice Guy in West Hollywood once the two of them were together, past the closing time of the restaurant.

They left separately, as Selena left out the back entrance and Tyga around the front at around 2:30am.

Tyga famously dated Kylie Jenner from 2014 to 2018, and has had other famous exes including Iggy Azalea and Blac Chyna, who he shares a child with.

Tyga's ex girlfriend Camaryn Swanson accuses him of domestic violence in graphic post

The 30-year-old actress and the 32-year-old rapper spent time at The Nice Guy, which is a popular spot for celebrities to hang out.

Neither Tyga or Selena were pictured together, and a source close to Selena reported that the two were visiting different groups of friends, but later in the night their groups merged and hung out together.

Tyga recently attended Gomez's 30th birthday party last month, and a source told another publication that the pop singer and actress is 'dating' but 'keeping her options open with a few guys' at the moment.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Cardi B divides fans after getting first face tattoo

Cardi B divides fans after getting her first face tattoo

Cardi B

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox respond to shock split rumours

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox respond to shock split rumours

Rihanna spotted with baby boy for first time amid A$AP Rocky charges

Rihanna spotted with baby boy for first time amid A$AP Rocky charges

Rihanna

Khloe Kardashian responds after brother Rob's ex Adrienne Bailon welcomes first child

Khloé Kardashian responds after brother Rob's ex Adrienne Bailon welcomes first child

Trending

Kylie Jenner reveals the name she was almost given instead of Kylie

Kylie Jenner reveals the name she was almost given instead of Kylie

Kylie Jenner

Aitch responds after iconic Manchester mural is painted over to promote his album

Aitch responds after iconic Manchester mural is painted over to promote his album

KSI vs Swarmz boxing match: date, tickets, drama and more

KSI vs Swarmz boxing match: date, tickets, drama and more

10 facts you need to know about 'Rain' rapper Aitc

12 facts you need to know about 'Baby' rapper Aitch

Kim Kardashian files trademarks for her children to launch toy, fashion and skincare brands

Kim Kardashian files trademarks for her children to launch toy, fashion and skincare brands

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

Homegrown